18 Sex Toys You'll Probably Love Even If You've Never Used A Sex Toy Before

Flexible dildos, vibrating cock rings and more beginner-friendly sex toys you'll want to get your hands on.
By Katy Herman and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Buying a sex toy for the first time is really exciting. With so many options out there for G-spot and P-spot stimulation, backdoor play and everything in between, you may be thinking “which one should I get?!” while you browse online. From mini wand vibrators to comfy butt plugs, here are some options that’ll be a great intro to all things pleasure.

1
A 2-in-1 vibrator and oral sex simulator
Amazon
One end replicates the feeling of clitoral suction while the other functions as a classic vibe, providing multiple pleasure options.

Get it from Amazon for $39.98 (available in periwinkle and purple).
2
A couple's starter kit
Lovehoney
This kit will introduce you to sex toys with a mini bullet vibe, a reversible stroker and a vibrating cock ring you can place over both the balls and penis.

Get it from Lovehoney for $29.99.
3
A Plus One Dual Vibrating Massager
Amazon
Designed for clitoral and vaginal stimulation, this toy is made with a flexible material and comes with 10 vibration settings to try.

Get it from Amazon for $29.98.
4
A Lelo Lily 2
Lelo
This beautiful vibe provides lots of external stimulation and you'll enjoy switching between eight different settings during your next solo session.

Get it from Lelo for $104 (originally $139; available in three colors).
5
A mini wand vibrator
Amazon
This toy is small in size, but reviewers say it packs a large punch! With 20 different vibration patterns and a waterproof design, you can pleasure yourself in bed, the shower or wherever else you please.

Get it from Amazon for $27.95 (available in two colors).
6
A realistic, flexible dildo
Amazon
A flared suction cup base and a curved shaft will feel great for both anal and vaginal use. It also comes with a bottle of lube to make penetration a little easier.

Get it from Amazon for $13.69 (available in three colors).
7
A mini G-spot vibe
Lovehoney
It's beginner-friendly and you'll get to enjoy multiple vibrations during solo or foreplay activities.

Get it from Lovehoney for $9.90 (available in two colors).
8
An anal prober
Lovehoney
If you'd like to try anal play, this seven-inch prober comes with four rounded sections that'll leave you anything butt unsatisfied.

Get it from Lovehoney for $12.99.
9
An I Rub My Duckie vibrator
Babeland
This little cutie will fit the bill if you're looking for a sex toy that's discreet, waterproof and easy to use: It's a seven-speed vibe that'll upgrade your time in the tub.

Get it from Babeland for $37.99.
10
A vibrating silicone starfish friend
Cute Little Fuckers
Grind up against this sea buddy that'll deliver waves of pleasure, thanks to five modes and five speeds. It also has a flexible shape perfect for all your sensitive spots.

Cute Little Fuckers is a queer-owned business known for their waterproof, cute and inclusive sex toys.

Get it from Cute Little Fuckers for $79.
11
A lipstick-shaped bullet vibe
Lelo
It'll easily pass as a tube of lipstick, and it has six thrilling vibration speeds and a sculpted tip that'll turn you on.

Get it from Lelo for $64 (originally $84.90; available in three colors).
12
A remote-controlled vibe and panties set
Lovehoney
If you and your partner want to engage in some hands-free fun, this set will leave you both on cloud 9: Place the waterproof vibe into the adjustable panties' pouch, give the remote to your partner and get ready for good vibes.

Get it from Lovehoney for $99.99.
13
A Butterfly Kiss vibrator
Amazon
Made for external and internal stimulation, this toy's flexible shaft and three-speed stimulation will leave you satisfied.

Get it from Amazon for $11.91+ (available in two colors).
14
A vibrating cock ring
Amazon
Slip this toy on whenever you want to give your package a little boost. It comes with seven thrilling speeds and modes.

Get it for Amazon for $25.96.
15
A powerful seven-inch vibe
Lovehoney
Get your rocks off without making a lot of noise, thanks to this beginner-friendly toy that's easily operable, comes with three speeds and quietly stimulates all the right spots.

Get it from Lovehoney for $24.99 (available in two colors).
16
A sleek cock ring
Lelo
You and your partner will adore this small vibrator, which delivers waves of vibrations and can be turned up or down for next-level sex positions.

Get it from Lelo for $111 (originally $139, available in two colors).
17
A butt plug trainer kit
Amazon
This set comes with three different-sized butt plugs that'll help you (and your partner) gradually ease into backdoor play.

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
18
And an antibacterial toy cleaner
Amazon
Get your sex toys squeaky clean with this foaming solution that's gentle on skin and smells so good.

Get it from Amazon for $8.90.
