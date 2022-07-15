New '988' Number For Suicide Prevention Hotline To Launch Nationwide

A shorter number to access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline hotline is set to go into effect Saturday.

Those experiencing a mental health crisis will be able to dial the three-digit number ― 988 ― to access the all-hours free and confidential emotional support hotline.

The Federal Communications Commission first approved the new number in 2020 as a way to make it easier for Americans to seek help for themselves or a loved one. Previously, those seeking support would have to call 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK). That number will remain in effect.

“When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network,” the network’s website says. “These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary.”