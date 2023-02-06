Home & LivingNetflixtv showsMost Popular

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'New Amsterdam'

Spinoffs of a teen comedy-drama and baking competition series are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“New Amsterdam” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The third and fourth seasons of the NBC medical drama joined Netflix on Feb. 1, just two weeks after the fifth and final season concluded on the broadcast network. Based on the book “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” by Eric Manheimer, “New Amsterdam” stars Ryan Eggold as the new medical director working to reform a neglected public hospital.

The second most popular show of the moment is the comedy-drama “Ginny & Georgia,” which has occupied a top spot in the ranking ever since its Season 2 premiere on Jan. 5. The series follows a mother and daughter, played by Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, as they navigate challenges in a new town and grow together.

"New Amsterdam" on Netflix.
NBC via Getty Images
"New Amsterdam" on Netflix.

Another comedy-drama is also trending on Netflix at the moment. “Freeridge” is a new spinoff of the teen show “On My Block.” The series premiered on Feb. 2 and stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia, who viewers may recognize from her hilarious role as Maria Sofia on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

And fans of “The Great British Bake-Off,” aka “The Great British Baking Show,” were in for a treat on Feb. 1, with the addition of “The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals.” One of several spinoffs of the popular culinary competition series, the show entered the ranking almost immediately after joining Netflix.

Read on for the full top 10 list

HuffPost

10. “That ’90s Show” (Netflix)

9. “Survivor”

8. “Physical: 100” (Netflix)

7. “The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals” (Netflix)

6. “The Snow Girl” (Netflix)

5. “Lockwood & Co.” (Netflix)

4. “Freeridge” (Netflix)

3. “Wednesday” (Netflix)

2. “Ginny & Georgia” (Netflix)

1. “New Amsterdam”

