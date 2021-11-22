A litter-trapping mat and covered litter box so your cat can do their business in private

A cat's natural instincts are to always be on guard, so using the loo can be a really vulnerable time for them. The Catit hooded litter box is made from BPA-free plastic and not only offers your cat that sense of protection, but the integrated carbon filters at the top can trap odor and the overlapping mechanism helps keep messes in. There's also an easy access maintenance door for scooping and adding more litter.One thing you're going to need to get used to when having a cat is the strong likelihood of litter getting tracked around by those cute little paws. The Polarduck washable litter-trapping mat is soft and safe on paws and uses a double honeycomb layer design to catch litter and other bathroom messes. It's a breeze to clean, too: Just pour out the trapped litter or vacuum the rug in between.