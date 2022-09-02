Owner Of New England Frozen Yogurt Shops Accused Of Hiding Camera In Store Bathroom

An owner of multiple New England frozen yogurt shops has been charged with violation of privacy after allegedly concealing a camera in one of his store bathrooms, New Hampshire police said.

Nashua police said Chanphanou (Sab) Pou, 42, hid a camera inside a Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt shop bathroom at the Pheasant Lane Mall in July. According to WBTS-CD, two alleged victims have been identified and there are other people who were caught on camera as well.

Pou owns multiple Tutti Frutti stores in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company describes itself as the world’s largest self-serve frozen yogurt brand and strives to provide its customers with “exceptional care and service.”

Just In: Nashua police have charged the owner of Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt locations in NH & MA with placing a hidden recording device inside the bathroom of the Nashua location. Police say the investigation may involve multiple Tutti Frutti locations. #wmur pic.twitter.com/OBnmsGsjTa — David Sakowich (@dsakowich_WMUR) September 1, 2022

Nashua police charged Pou with three misdemeanor counts of violation of privacy on Wednesday. He could face up to one year in jail for each charge.

Pou was released on $500 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 3.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials said it may involve multiple Tutti Frutti locations in New England.