The owner of the New England Patriots NFL team praised President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends” on Friday.

Robert Kraft, whose Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday, said Trump was “working very hard to serve the best interests of the country.”

He also welcomed the president’s support in the upcoming game. “We can use every fan who wants to support us from wherever they are in their standard of life,” he explained.

Kraft is a longtime friend of Trump and donated $1 million to his inaugural celebrations. However, he did criticize the president in September 2017 over his divisive criticism of players who kneeled during the national anthem before games in protest of police brutality and systemic racism.

Statement from #Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/f5DJeK0Woj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017