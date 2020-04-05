New ‘Tiger King’ Episode Might Be Coming To Netflix Next Week

Netflix has apparently heard your cry for more “Tiger King” because a new episode might be on the way for all you cool cats and kittens.

The hit true-crime series, co-directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, documented the wild story of a group of big cat owners in the United States, including the titular Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, over seven increasingly bizarre episodes.

Now that “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has captured the attention of celebrities like Cardi B and Kim Kardashian, and become the most popular series on the streaming platform for weeks, the next chapter in the twisty saga is apparently in the works.

At least if you believe one of its stars Jeff Lowe, who took over Exotic’s zoo before Exotic was arrested and convicted for, among other charges, his role in a murder-for-hire scheme targeting animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!!



🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨



There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Lowe revealed the news in a Cameo video posted on Twitter by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ third baseman, Justin Turner.

“Thank you for watching our show ... You just wasted seven hours on us. You need a life,” Lowe and his wife, Lauren Dropla, joked in the video message. “Take care, guys, we love you. Netflix is adding one more episode, [that] will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe and put your mask on!”

Netflix did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

As for what the new episode will explore, Lowe didn’t offer any more details, but there have been some notable developments since the series debuted.

Not only has Exotic — who is reportedly “over the moon” about his newfound fame — called for a presidential pardon from prison (where he is currently serving a 22-year sentence), he’s also filed a $94 million lawsuit against the Department of the Interior, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Lowe, and other “government agents.”

netflix Big Cat Rescue founder Carol Baskin in Netflix's "Tiger King."

The popularity of the series has also raised suspicion about the case of Baskin’s missing husband, who disappeared in 1997, prompting the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to ask the public for new leads.

However, don’t expect Baskin to appear onscreen again, as she’s since blasted the series for misrepresenting her and her Big Cat Rescue organization in Tampa, Florida.

“There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the series … has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers,” she wrote on her website after the show premiered. “As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997.”

She added: “The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers.”