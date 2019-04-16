A onetime employee of former billionaire hedge fund manager and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has gone public with new accusations after signing an affidavit as part of a lawsuit against Epstein’s longtime friend Alan Dershowitz.

Maria Farmer was 26 when she said she was assaulted by Epstein in 2006 while working for him keeping records of the people who visited his New York mansion, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by another accuser. Epstein helped operate an international sex ring from Florida and overseas, and was convicted in 2007 of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution. He served only a year of jail time, and a judge ruled in February that prosecutors broke federal law when signing a plea agreement with Epstein.

During her time working for Epstein, Farmer “witnessed a number of school age girls coming to the house, some of the young girls would be wearing their school uniforms” before she saw them going upstairs, according to the lawsuit.

Farmer’s testimony is part of a defamation lawsuit against Harvard Law professor and Fox News contributor Alan Dershowitz, a longtime friend of Epstein. He is accused of having known about and taking part in the sexual exploitation of minors. The lawsuit was filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, the Miami Herald reported.

According to Farmer’s affidavit, “Dershowitz was very comfortable at the home and would come in and walk upstairs. On a number of occasions I witnessed Dershowitz at the NY mansion going upstairs at the same time there were young girls under the age of 18 who were present upstairs in the house.”

In response to allegations that he took part in Epstein’s sexual exploitation, Dershowitz called himself a victim, the Miami Herald reported in December.

“I am the victim. [Attorney] David Boies and these women are the perpetrators,’’ Dershowitz said. “They have willfully and deliberately concocted stories in order to make money — millions and millions of dollars. And I will not rest until the entire story comes out.”

I challenge my false accusers to stop hiding behind the litigation privilege and accuse me in public so I can sue them and prove they are lying for money. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) December 23, 2018

He also challenged his “false accusers” to go public with their accusations against him. It appears he got his wish.