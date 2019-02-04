The New Everlane Rain Boot Is Here And They Are Only $75

Everlane has just added a rain boot to its growing collection of boots, heels, flats, loafers and sandals. Durable enough to keep your feet dry and sleek enough to actually wear all day, this is the rain boot we’ve been dreaming of.



The Rain Boot is a 100 percent rubber ankle boot with stretch panels and pull tabs for a fuss-free fit and cushioned insoles for a comfortable feel. A thick rubber sole with plenty of treads ensures a slip-free and sturdy shoe.