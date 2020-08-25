Girl Scout Uniforms Just Got A Fashionable Makeover

Scout’s honor, you’re going to love these new uniforms.

Girl Scouts of the USA announced a new collaboration with female designers from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York on Tuesday, introducing a revamped uniform, vest and sash, alongside a whopping 18 different pieces for girls in the program from grades six to 12.

The collection includes joggers, leggings, cargo pants, a denim skirt and jacket, and our personal favorite, a fanny pack. The collection is designed for scouts to “proudly showcase their personalities while also sporting the iconic Girl Scout trefoil,” according to a release from the organization.

Girl Scouts of the USA OK, how cute is this outfit?

Girl Scouts teamed up with FIT student designers Nidhi Bhasin, Jenny Fang and Melissa Posner for the collection, which was created through 3D prototyping in an effort to reduce waste. Bhasin, who was a Girl Scout, told HuffPost that she was inspired by her own experience when making the designs.

“Girl Scouts gave me a strong sense of self and a lot of confidence, as well as the skills to present and speak in front of others,” she said. “My experience in Girl Scouts taught me how to be a team player, and I carry those skills and values with me both at school and in my work. When working on the designs, I always considered what I would want to wear now. The pieces match but allow you to have your own style.”

Girl Scouts of the USA Lilac Chambray Shirt Dress, $39

The organization has long ties to fashion, having collaborated with designers such as Bill Blass in the 1980s and Halston in the 1970s. However, this is the first time in two decades that the designer vision has focused on elevating the wardrobe of older girls in the program.

“For over a century, Girl Scouts have proudly worn distinctive uniforms that reflect the high ideals the organization stands for,” Judith Batty, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA, said in an email statement. “As our girls grow and evolve, so does our organization, and that includes the way Girl Scouts present themselves to the world. Girls want to look and feel their best when they’re making change in their local communities and representing Girl Scouts, and this new collection allows them to stay in step with today’s fashion trends as they work to make the world a better place.”

Prices range from $10 to $49. The pieces are available for purchase in the Girl Scout Shop. Fortunately, you don’t have to be a scout to shop.

“Girl Scouts, caregivers, alums volunteers and advocates of girls everywhere can also support the organization by wearing the official apparel,” the release said.

No word on if wearing the clothes gives you easier access to the cookies, though.

Head to the Girl Scout Shop to preorder from the collection, and check out some of our favorite items below.

Girl Scouts of the USA Eco-Friendly Belt Bag, $24

Girl Scouts of the USA Denim Jacket, $49

Girl Scouts of the USA Denim Utility Wrap, $32