Read Live Updates From The New Hampshire Democratic Debate

Democratic presidential hopefuls face off on Friday in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the first debate since the chaotic Iowa caucuses.

Tonight’s debate is a critical moment as the candidates vie for the primary season’s first clear victory, following a virtual tie between former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Monday’s caucuses.

Participants in tonight’s debate include Sanders and Buttigieg, along with former Vice President Joe Biden, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.).

ABC and WMUR are co-hosting the debate, with George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC and Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez of WMUR moderating.

Read the latest updates from the debate below: