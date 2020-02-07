POLITICS

Read Live Updates From The New Hampshire Democratic Debate

Tonight’s debate is a critical moment as the candidates vie for the primary season's first clear victory, following a virtual tie in the Iowa caucuses.

Democratic presidential hopefuls face off on Friday in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the first debate since the chaotic Iowa caucuses.

Watch the debate live here.﻿

Tonight’s debate is a critical moment as the candidates vie for the primary season’s first clear victory, following a virtual tie between former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Monday’s caucuses.

Participants in tonight’s debate include Sanders and Buttigieg, along with former Vice President Joe Biden, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.).

ABC and WMUR are co-hosting the debate, with George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC and Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez of WMUR moderating.

Read the latest updates from the debate below:

Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Politics News 2020 Election New Hampshire Democratic Debates
CONVERSATIONS