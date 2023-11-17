What's Hot

Shooting At New Hampshire Psychiatric Hospital Leaves Multiple Injured: Police

Police say several people have been shot at the New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital.
AP

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Several people were shot Friday at the New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital, police said.

State police said there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon. Further details weren’t immediately available.

New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state’s capital city.

Aerials of the hospital show an active scene with numerous police cars with lights flashing outside the hospital. An armored vehicle was approaching the scene outside the hospital Friday afternoon.

Concord police and deputies from the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department, along with state police, were at the scene. New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency was setting up a media center at a nearby sports field.

