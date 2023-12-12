Man Arrested Over Death Threats Sent To GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

A New Hampshire man was arrested last weekend after he allegedly threatened to kill Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and his political supporters.
Justice Department officials claim Tyler Anderson, 30, received a text message from the Ramaswamy campaign last week. He allegedly replied to it with violent threats, writing: “Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out!” and “I’m going to kill everyone who attends and then f*** their corpses.”
Authorities arrested Anderson on Saturday after federal agents tracked the texts to his phone and his home address, The New York Times reported. A court filing says they recovered multiple firearms and copies of the text messages from a deleted folder on Anderson’s phone.
Court documents say Anderson admitted to sending the threats in an interview with an FBI agent after his arrest, adding he sent similar texts to other campaigns, according to the Times.
If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
“I’m grateful to the people on the front lines who work hard every day to make sure people like me and other Americans are kept safe,” Ramaswamy told reporters after the arrest.
“We are grateful to law enforcement for their swiftness and professionalism in handling this matter,” Tricia McLaughlin, a Ramaswamy spokesperson, told multiple media outlets. “We constantly hear about Jan. 6 and ‘violence’ and ‘extremism on the right’ from the media, but the same media goes silent when the target is a Republican.”
McLaughlin went on to blame “deranged voices and left-wing cranks” for attacking Republicans.