Mystery Boom And Unexplained Shakes Freak Out People In New Hampshire

Something shook New Hampshire on Sunday morning and no one’s really sure what it was or where it happened.

On social media, many in the region speculated it could have been anything from an earthquake to a gender reveal gone wrong. But if the truth is out there, it hasn’t surfaced yet.

USGS readings showed no signs of a quake on Sunday. The most recent in the immediate area, according to The New York Times, was a 1.7-magnitude temblor south of Rochester on Aug. 22.

WMUR also reported that there were no military flights over the region on Sunday, ruling out a boom from a supersonic aircraft.

There were also no signs of a gender-reveal disaster, like last April in the southeast corner of the state that involved 80 pounds of explosives, shook homes and even cracked the foundation of one residence.

That leaves one very good possibility.

“I would look for a natural event, something coming into the atmosphere past the speed of sound,” scientist John Ebel from the Weston Observatory told WMUR. “Meteor, meteorite, probably causing enough energy to be released that people heard it here down on the ground.”