Read Live Updates From The New Hampshire Primary

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) led the race after Iowa, while Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and former Vice President Joe Biden are all hoping for a boost in New Hampshire. Biden signaled he wasn’t hopeful about the Granite State, announcing he’d be in South Carolina for an event Tuesday afternoon, before polls in New Hampshire closed.

Other candidates who have campaigned in New Hampshire include entrepreneur Andrew Yang; billionaire activist Tom Steyer; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii); former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; and Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.).

Read live updates from the primary below: