2024 New Hampshire Primary Live Updates: Trump & Haley Face Off

New Hampshirites are heading to the polls Tuesday for the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation primary.
Coming off an overwhelming victory in last week’s Iowa caucuses, former President Donald Trump is on track to pick up most of New Hampshire’s 22 Republican delegates. His sole remaining challenger is former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, who has been polling over 10 points behind the former president in New Hampshire. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race just two days before the primary, but will still appear on the ballot.
While Democrats are also voting Tuesday, no delegates are at stake due to a dispute between national and state party officials over primary scheduling. President Joe Biden is not on the ballot as a result of that dispute, but many Democrats are still planning to vote for him via write-in. Democrats on the ballot include Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.
Read live updates on the New Hampshire primary below:
Nikki Haley’s Campaign Remains Defiant
“They say the race is over. They want to throw up their hands, after only 110,000 people have voted in a caucus in Iowa and say, well, I guess it’s Trump. That’s not how this works,” read the memo, first released to The New York Times.
The three-page document argues that voters want an alternative to Trump and Biden, and emphasized how Haley has already outlasted all of her competitors (aside from Trump).
“While members of Congress, the press, and many of the weak-kneed fellas who ran for president are giving up and giving in — we aren’t going anywhere," it read.
Polling data shows Trump leading Haley by a wide margin; one poll released Sunday put Trump ahead by 19 points in New Hampshire.
Why Biden’s Name Isn’t On The Ballot
New Hampshire has a law stating that it must be the first primary in the nation, and for years both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party obliged. (Iowa has a caucus, not a primary, although they serve the same function.) But the Democrats decided to change things up last year, opting to give South Carolina the honor of having the first Democratic presidential primary, thus increasing the racial diversity of the earliest voting states.
New Hampshire went ahead with its election plans anyway. In a scathing letter sent earlier this month, DNC officials told NHDP officials their primary was “meaningless” and stood to confuse voters.
“[P]residential candidates should take all steps possible not to participate,” the letter said.
The office of New Hampshire's Republican attorney general responded, accusing the DNC of voter suppression.
Biden sided with the national party. He also does not appear to put much stock in the state — in the 2020 election, he fared so poorly there that he did not even stick around to see the results.
Biden’s Democratic challengers’ names appear on the ballot, but New Hampshirites who hope to support the president will have to vote for him as a write-in candidate.