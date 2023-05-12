What's Hot

Body Discovered In Freezer Of Louisiana Arby's

New Iberia police said the deceased person was a woman who worked at the restaurant and called the case a "suspicious death."
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

"This does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident,” New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter said.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Arby's

Police in New Iberia, Louisiana, are investigating what they called the “suspicious death” of a female Arby’s employee whose body was found in the business’ freezer Thursday night.

Authorities were called to the Arby’s around 6:30 p.m. after another employee discovered the body, according to Lafayette ABC affiliate KATC.

“So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,” New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told Lafayette station News 15.

Laseter said that while the death is suspicious, initial indications don’t point to any foul play.

“A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation,” Laseter said. “(We) pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene ... this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

The body was later taken to the morgue for an autopsy to confirm the deceased employee’s identity and cause of death.

“We are aware of the incident that took place at our franchised location in New Iberia, LA,” An Arby’s corporate spokesperson said in a statement to HuffPost. “The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation. Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the police department.”

The New Iberia Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

