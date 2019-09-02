The borough of South Plainfield, New Jersey, abruptly canceled its Labor Day parade and other festivities Monday over a “security concern.”

Police told ABC7 New York that numerous small explosive devices were found on private property near the parade route, prompting the decision. The devices were discovered during an investigation unrelated to the parade and don’t appear to have been placed there in connection with the parade.

The individual believed to be responsible, described as a “man in his 50s,” is in custody.

S PLAINFIELD BORO: Labor Day Parade & Fireworks are canceled due to a security concern. Police are conducting an investigation at this time. https://t.co/MjwvfrrMrV — South Plainfield NJ (@BoroughofSPlfd) September 2, 2019

City officials announced that the celebrations had been called off at 7:15 a.m. Monday, just hours before New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy were set to walk in the parade.

Additional small explosive devices were found in the suspect’s home, law enforcement told NBC4 New York.

The South Plainfield Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.