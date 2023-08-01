New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has died, her family announced Tuesday. She was 71.

Oliver, a Democrat, was recently hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency. At the time, she was serving as acting governor while Gov. Phil Murphy (D) was out of the country on vacation.

“She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero,” her family said in a statement. “May her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her.”

New Jersey Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D) has assumed the role of acting governor in Oliver’s place.

Advertisement