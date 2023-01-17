What's Hot

Seth Meyers Taunts Kevin McCarthy With Old Clip That's Very Awkward Now

Leslie Jones Burns 'Melting Candle' Mitch McConnell In 'Daily Show' Takedown

Second Colorado Library Closes Due To Meth Contamination

Fox News Contributor Says Network Has 'Strong Desire' To Move On From Trump

Jimmy Fallon Imagines George Santos’ Latest Lie And TBH He Could Have Said It

China Records Unexpected First Fall In Population In Decades

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 1 Massive Flaw In Trump's Latest Defense

New York Republican Calls On Feds To Freeze George Santos' Campaign Funds

'Wow!': Stephen Colbert Spots Awkward Joe Biden Brain Fart At MLK Day Event

Pro Chefs Share Secrets To Making Microwaved Food Taste Amazing

Former NFL Player Arrested In Mississippi On Kidnap Charge

LeBron James Can’t Believe Rookie’s On-Court Dig About His Age

U.S. News2022 elections shootingNew Mexico

Failed New Mexico GOP Candidate Visited Homes Of Democrats Before Shootings: Report

Republican Solomon Peña is accused of conspiring with four others to shoot at the homes of four local Democratic officials.
Sebastian Murdock

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Solomon Pena, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into custody by Albuquerque Police officers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in southwest Albuquerque.
Solomon Pena, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into custody by Albuquerque Police officers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in southwest Albuquerque.
via Associated Press

A failed New Mexico GOP candidate charged with shooting at the homes of Democratic politicians visited the officials beforehand to dispute his 2022 election loss, according to a new report.

Republican Solomon Peña was arrested Monday, accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of four local Democratic officials. Albuquerque police said they’re been investigating at least six shootings between Dec. 4 and Jan. 5.

Before the shootings, Peña visited the homes of his alleged targets to complain that the election he lost for state House was fraudulent, NBC News reported Tuesday.

“Peña came to my house right after the [November] election,” Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa told NBC News. “He was sort of erratic in the points he was trying to make about the election, and about how many doors he knocked on and how the number of votes didn’t match.”

Barboa said she called the police after Peña’s visit.

“He was at my door and he was aggressive. He was an election denier,” she said. On Dec. 4, eight gunshots were fired at her home.

Former County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley told NBC News, that Peña also visited her at home, and “was angry about losing the election.”

“He felt the election was unfair and untrue,” O’Malley said, adding that she later called the police. On Dec. 11, her home was struck by a dozen bullets.

Peña previously served seven years in prison for a 2008 “smash and grab” robbery. He was able to run for office after a judge ruled that laws barring convicted felons from office were unconstitutional.

His Democratic opponent defeated him by 47 percentage points.

Related

2022 elections shootingNew Mexicosolomon pena
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Sebastian Murdock - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community