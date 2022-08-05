Multiple People Injured After SUV Drives Into Native American Parade In New Mexico

Multiple people were injured after a car drove into a crowd during a Native American parade in Gallup, New Mexico, Thursday evening.

New Mexico state police said those injured include two officers who were being treated on the scene of the attack. Police also confirmed the driver of the SUV is in custody. NBC’s Eric McLaughlin said all three passengers inside the vehicle were detained during a “Today” segment.

NMSP is investigating an incident involving multiple pedestrians at the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration. Multiple people, including two Gallup PD officers, injured and are being treated on scene. The driver is in custody. More information when available. pic.twitter.com/fRSKmUPPcZ — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 5, 2022

A large SUV drove into a ceremonial parade in New Mexico. @ErinNBCNews is on the story. pic.twitter.com/jBoyJg5aV6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 5, 2022

New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one died as a result of the attack but did not provide any details on those injured, according to The Albuquerque Journal.

A video shared by ABC News shows parade attendees screaming and running as an SUV swerves on the road the event was taking place at.

A person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico, injuring multiple people including two police officers.



Police say that the driver is in custody and they are investigating the incident. https://t.co/szmJeA7NOc pic.twitter.com/HZY5gfUnWR — ABC News (@ABC) August 5, 2022

William Hawk-Birdshead, a medic who was an eyewitness to the incident, told Native News Online he saw the SUV accelerating and driving into the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade a few moments after Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez showed up.

“People were screaming,” Hawk-Birdshead said. “It was horrifying to witness. I can’t imagine the trauma this has caused for the people.”

Nez, who said he was right by the vehicle as it drove through the parade, held a Facebook Live following the incident.

“We were in the path of the vehicle,” Nez said. “Thank God, that the folks that were around me, our team members, our council delegates were not struck by the vehicle.”

“This is just evil. Creeping into our communities,” Nez continued. “We’re all shooken up.”

#BreakingNews: A car drives through a parade in Gallup. Hear from people who were there tonight on @krqe at 10pm. Photo courtesy of Keisha Joe. pic.twitter.com/9X3tZwIRij — Jessica Garate (@krqegarate) August 5, 2022

