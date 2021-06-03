Sex Toy-Laden Drone Interrupts New Mexico Mayoral Candidate

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s ... a drone carrying a sex toy ― and it’s headed straight for the sheriff.

A campaign event for Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales took an unexpected turn Tuesday night, when a speech by the Albuquerque mayoral hopeful was interrupted by a slow-moving drone bearing a sex toy.

Video of the incident captured the drone’s pendulous approach.

“Is that a dong on a drone?” Someone wonders aloud as giggles ripple through the crowd.

When the drone buzzes toward the stage where Gonzales is speaking, the owner of the venue can be seen grabbing the toy, knocking the drone out of the air.

20-year-old Kaelan Ashby Dreyer then approaches the stage in an attempt to retrieve the drone. When his efforts prove unsuccessful, court documents allege Dreyer yelled, “He’s a tyrant,” and took a swing at Gonzales, glancing his arm.

At that point in the video, Dreyer is obscured by security personnel, making it difficult to discern his actions. An off-duty officer restrained Dreyer, who was arrested and faces misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, Dreyer acknowledged balling his fists but says he only meant to swing them through the air and leave, and didn’t intend to hit the sheriff.

Gonzales, who is running a tough-on-crime campaign, accused fellow Democrat and mayoral incumbent Tim Keller of organizing the stunt as “part of a coordinated effort to disrupt the scheduled event.”

Keller’s campaign vehemently denied the claim in a statement to the Albuquerque Journal, calling the act “disruptive, rude and immature.”

Dreyer told the paper he dislikes both candidates and identifies as libertarian.

Watch the event below. Video of the altercation begins at 27:22: