New Miss USA Crowned Following Resignations And Controversy

A new Miss USA was crowned on Wednesday just weeks after last year’s winner abruptly resigned, igniting controversy and conversations surrounding mental health and the treatment of pageant participants.
The Miss USA Organization announced last week that Miss Hawaii USA Savannah Gankiewicz, the runner-up in the contest last year, would replace Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt, who resigned from the title on May 6 due to mental health concerns.
“I fully support and respect Noelia’s decision to step down, and I stand in solidarity with mental health awareness,” Gankiewicz said in a statement last week. “I accept the crown knowing that I have been uplifted by my supporters, family, friends, and the people of Hawaii throughout this journey. I accept this title on their behalf.”
But mental health wasn’t the only reason Voigt left her title behind. In a resignation letter obtained by NBC News, the former pageant winner accused the Miss USA organization of cultivating a toxic work environment and alleged an incident of sexual harassment.
“There is a toxic work environment within the Miss USA organization that, at best, is poor management and, at worst, is bullying and harassment,” Noelia Voigt wrote in the letter. “This started soon after winning the title of Miss USA 2023.”
She added that Miss USA CEO and President Laylah Rose had consistently failed to communicate with her and that when she did, she was “often cold and unnecessarily aggressive.”
“We respect and support Noelia’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time,” the Miss USA organization wrote in a statement last week.
The Miss USA organization did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for additional comment on the allegations.
Voigt also encouraged others to take care of their mental health in the Instagram post where she announced her resignation.
“Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth,” she wrote in the statement. “In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health.”
Shortly after she stepped down, Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava also decided to relinquish her title, stating on social media that her “personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.”
The organization’s social media director, Claudia Michelle, had also stepped down from her position days before Voigt left her title, and wrote on social media that she had seen a decline in Voigt’s mental health, and witnessed the disrespect toward Srivastava and her family.
With her newly crowned title, Gankiewicz has vowed to support her future Miss USA winners, and encouraged past winners to stand united and do the same.
“To my fellow Miss USA sisters, I believe it’s crucial for us to stand united for the future of the organization and the incoming class of 2024 and beyond. I pledge my wholehearted support to the new delegates who have dedicated themselves to their state pageants, and I am committed to ensuring a seamless and memorable transition between Miss USA titleholders,” Gankiewicz said in a statement.