New ‘Mortal Kombat’ Game Kicks Off Rebirth Of The Franchise’s Universe

The "Mortal Kombat" logo. A recent announcement by Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm revealed that a new game from the iconic video game franchise is on its way. Shuttershock.

The new “Mortal Kombat” game is turning back the hands of time.

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios announced on Thursday that a rebooted “Mortal Kombat 1” is on the way nearly four years after the release of “Mortal Kombat 11.”

“A new era has begun. #MK1,” the California-based video game publisher wrote on Twitter, unveiling the next chapter of the beloved franchise.

The game is set to “introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters,” according to the game’s official site.

In the trailer that delivers all the gore, blood and fatalities anyone could ever ask for, fans get a glimpse of the return of some well-known faces, including Shang Tsung, Liu Kang, Raiden, Scorpion, Kitana, Mileena and Sub-Zero.

Following its reveal, “Mortal Kombat 1” also announced its new Kameo Fighter feature, allowing players to select partner characters that can be tapped to assist players during matches.

These characters are chosen separately from the main roster of fighters, seemingly taking a page from Marvel Vs. Capcom, where players have the similar ability to summon assist characters.

This is the first time the franchise has explored partner characters, but since the press release is tight-lipped on further details, exactly how Kameo Fighters will work in battle remains a mystery.

The reboot’s announcement comes just months after the franchise celebrated its 30th anniversary in October.

Just weeks later, one of the series’ creators, Ed Boon, dished out a hint about the upcoming project during a Q&A on his personal Twitter page.

When a Twitter user asked whether an announcement would be made within the next “six months,” Boon coyly replied, “Likely.”

Since last week, fans have been waiting with bated breath after the official Mortal Kombat Twitter page also insinuated the game’s impending release by sharing a video of a clock hand skipping 12 and going straight to 1.