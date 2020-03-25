Netflix adds three dozen movies to its library on April 1. You’d be a fool (see what we did there?) not to check out the list.
The films joining Netflix include “The Hangover,” “Minority Report,” “The Death of Stalin” and “Taxi Driver.” Both the “Lethal Weapon” and “The Matrix” film series also become available the first of the month.
I’m most excited about Netflix’s addition of “The Social Network,” directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin. I haven’t watched it since it debuted in 2010, and I’m looking forward to revisiting this movie that stars not one but two Armie Hammers.
Netflix adds quite a few Originals throughout the month, as well. A couple of notable shows include the fourth season of the baking program “Nailed It!” and the second season of Ricky Gervais’ “After Life.”
Perhaps something will surprise me, but looking at the lineup right now, Netflix appears to have a lackluster month for Originals.
Many movies will leave the service at the end of April, including “GoodFellas” and “Space Jam.” The latter has been in Netflix’s new Top 10 list of popularity since it joined the service this month.
See below for the full list of arrivals and departures.
And if you want to stay informed on everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Arrivals
April 1
- “David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet” (Netflix Comedy Special)
- “How to Fix a Drug Scandal” (Netflix Documentary)
- “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” (Netflix Comedy Special)
- “Nailed It!” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
- “Sunderland ’Til I Die” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “40 Days and 40 Nights”
- “Bloodsport”
- “Cadillac Records”
- “Can’t Hardly Wait”
- “Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke”
- “Community” (Season 1-6)
- “Deep Impact”
- “God’s Not Dead”
- “Just Friends”
- “Killer Klowns from Outer Space”
- “Kim’s Convenience” (Season 4)
- “Lethal Weapon”
- “Lethal Weapon 2”
- “Lethal Weapon 3”
- “Lethal Weapon 4”
- “Minority Report”
- “Molly’s Game”
- “Mortal Kombat”
- “Mud”
- “Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon” (Season 3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends)
- “Promised Land”
- “Road to Perdition”
- “Salt”
- “School Daze”
- “Sherlock Holmes”
- “Soul Plane”
- “Sunrise in Heaven”
- “Taxi Driver”
- “The Death of Stalin”
- “The Girl with All the Gifts”
- “The Hangover”
- “The Matrix”
- “The Matrix Reloaded”
- “The Matrix Revolutions”
- “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”
- “The Roommate”
- “The Runaways”
- “The Social Network”
- “Wildling”
April 2
- “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”
- “Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll”
April 3
- “Coffee & Kareem” (Netflix Film)
- “La casa de papel” (Part 4, Netflix Original)
- “Money Heist: The Phenomenon” (Netflix Film)
- “Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy” (Netflix Family)
- “StarBeam” (Netflix Family)
April 4
- “Angel Has Fallen”
April 5
- “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”
April 6
- “The Big Show Show” (Netflix Family)
April 7
- “TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020” (Part 3, Netflix Original)
April 9
- “Hi Score Girl” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)
April 10
- “Brews Brothers” (Netflix Original)
- “LA Originals” (Netflix Documentary)
- “La vie scolaire” (Netflix Film)
- “Love Wedding Repeat” (Netflix Film)
- “The Main Event” (Netflix Film)
- “Tigertail” (Netflix Film)
April 11
- “CODE 8”
April 14
- “Chris D’Elia: No Pain” (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 15
- “The Innocence Files” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Outer Banks” (Netflix Original)
April 16
- “Despicable Me”
- “Fary: Hexagone” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Fauda” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Hail, Caesar!”
- “Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos” (Netflix Comedy Special)
- “Jem and the Holograms”
April 17
- “Betonrausch” (Netflix Film)
- ″#blackAF” (Netflix Original)
- “Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)” (Netflix Film)
- “The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2” (Netflix Family)
- “Legado en los huesos” (Netflix Film)
- “Sergio” (Netflix Film)
- “Too Hot to Handle” (Netflix Original)
April 18
- “The Green Hornet”
April 20
- “Cooked with Cannabis” (Netflix Original)
- “The Midnight Gospel” (Netflix Original)
- “The Vatican Tapes”
April 21
- “Bleach: The Assault”
- “Bleach: The Bount”
- “Middleditch & Schwartz” (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 22
- “Absurd Planet” (Netflix Original)
- “Circus of Books” (Netflix Documentary)
- “El silencio del pantano” (Netflix Film)
- “The Plagues of Breslau” (Netflix Film)
- “The Willoughbys” (Netflix Film)
- “Win the Wilderness” (Netflix Original)
April 23
- “The House of Flowers” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
April 24
- “After Life” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Extraction” (Netflix Film)
- “Hello Ninja” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
- “Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill” (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 25
- “The Artist”
- “Django Unchained”
April 26
- “The Last Kingdom” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
April 27
- “Battle: Los Angeles”
- “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix Original)
April 29
- “A Secret Love” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Extracurricular” (Netflix Original)
- “Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Nadiya’s Time to Eat” (Netflix Original)
- “Summertime” (Netflix Original)
April 30
- “Dangerous Lies” (Netflix Film)
- “Drifting Dragons” (Netflix Anime)
- “The Forest of Love: Deep Cut” (Netflix Original)
- “Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)” (Netflix Film)
- “The Victims’ Game” (Netflix Original)
TBA
- “ARASHI’s Diary - Voyage” (New Episodes, Netflix Documentary)
- “The Circle Game” (Netflix Original)
- “The King: Eternal Monarch” (Netflix Original)
Departures
April 4
- “American Odyssey” (Season 1)
April 8
- “Movie 43”
April 15
- “21 & Over”
April 16
- “Lost Girl” (Season 1-5)
April 17
- “Big Fat Liar”
April 19
- “The Longest Yard”
April 24
- “The Ugly Truth”
April 29
- “National Treasure”
April 30
- “A Cinderella Story”
- “A Little Princess”
- “A Nightmare on Elm Street”
- “Blade Runner: The Final Cut”
- “The Craft”
- “Crash”
- “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”
- “The Dirty Dozen”
- “Dirty Harry”
- “Driving Miss Daisy”
- “Friday the 13th”
- “Good Burger”
- “GoodFellas”
- “The Hangover”
- “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”
- “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”
- “Police Academy”
- “Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment”
- “Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol”
- “Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach”
- “Police Academy 6: City Under Siege”
- “Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow”
- “Rosemary’s Baby”
- “Rounders”
- “Scream 2”
- “Scream 3”
- “The Shawshank Redemption”
- “Space Jam”
- “Spy Kids”
- “Step Brothers”
- “Strictly Ballroom”
- “The Talented Mr. Ripley”
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”
- “True Grit”