Can’t get enough of documentaries about true crimes and scandals? You’re in luck. Netflix is adding more than 100 titles in April, including a number of new docs.

“Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star” (out April 7) is a five-part series about the killing of South African footballer Senzo Meyiwa, and “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” (April 27) reexamines the Hollywood icon’s death. “White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” (April 19) tackles the clothing brand’s cultural domination and the controversies that eroded its image.

On the reality TV side of things, “Selling Sunset” returns for Season 5 on April 22, and the second season of “Get Organized with The Home Edit” premieres on April 1. “Love Is Blind” hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be lending their talents to a new dating show, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” (out April 6).

Netflix "Russian Doll" on Netflix.

As for scripted content, the final episodes of both “Ozark” and “Grace and Frankie” drop on April 29, and April 20 marks the return of “Russian Doll” for Season 2.

Several shows and movies that were not produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix will also be joining the streaming service on April 1. Highlights include “Argo,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Ring” and Season 14 of “Heartland.”

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

HuffPost

April 1

“Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” (Netflix Film)

“Battle: Freestyle” (Netflix Film)

“The Bubble” (Netflix Film)

“Captain Nova” (Netflix Family)

“Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain” (Netflix Comedy)

“Forever Out of My League” (Netflix Film)

“Get Organized with The Home Edit” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“The Last Bus” (Netflix Family)

“Tomorrow” (Netflix Series)

“Trivia Quest” (Netflix Series)

“A Cinderella Story”

“Abby Hatcher” (Season 2)

“Any Given Sunday”

“Argo”

“Blade”

“Blade II”

“Blade: Trinity”

“The Blind Side”

“Blow”

“Bonnie and Clyde”

“Catch and Release”

“CoComelon” (Season 5)

“Delta Farce”

“Eagle Eye”

“Four Brothers”

“Full Metal Jacket”

“Grown Ups”

“Heartland” (Season 14)

“Her”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“Inception”

“Love Actually”

“Molly’s Game”

“Monster-in-Law”

“New York Minute”

“The Nut Job”

“Polly Pocket: Summer of Fun” (Season 4, Part 1)

“Puss in Boots”

“The Rental”

“The Ring”

“Rumor Has It...”

“Saving Private Ryan”

“Sherlock Holmes”

“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”

“Shrek Forever After”

“Something’s Gotta Give”

“We The Animals”

April 4

“Better Call Saul” (Season 5)

April 5

“Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy” (Netflix Comedy)

April 6

“Furioza” (Netflix Film)

“Green Mothers’ Club” (Netflix Series)

“Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story” (Netflix Documentary)

“Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!” (Netflix Comedy)

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” (Netflix Series)

April 7

“Queen of the South” (Season 5)

“Return to Space” (Netflix Documentary)

“Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star” (Netflix Documentary)

April 8

“Barbie It Takes Two” (Season 1)

“Dancing on Glass” (Netflix Film)

“Dirty Lines” (Netflix Series)

“Elite” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“Green Eggs and Ham” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Metal Lords” (Netflix Film)

“Tiger & Bunny 2” (Netflix Anime)

“Yaksha: Ruthless Operations” (Netflix Film)

April 9

“My Liberation Notes” (Netflix Series)

“Our Blues” (Netflix Series)

April 10

“The Call”

“Nightcrawler”

April 12

“Hard Cell” (Netflix Series)

“The Creature Cases” (Netflix Family)

April 13

“Almost Happy” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Our Great National Parks” (Netflix Documentary)

“Smother-in-Law” (Netflix Series)

“Today We Fix the World” (Netflix Film)

April 14

“Ultraman” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)

April 15

“Anatomy of a Scandal” (Netflix Series)

“Choose or Die” (Netflix Film)

“Heirs to the Land” (Netflix Series)

“Mai ” (Netflix Series)

“One Piece Film Z”

“Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City” (Season 1)

April 16

“LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission” (Seasons 1-4)

“Man of God” (Netflix Film)

“Ouija: Origin of Evil”

“Van Helsing” (Season 5)

April 19

“Battle Kitty” (Netflix Family)

“Pacific Rim: The Black” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)

“White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” (Netflix Documentary)

April 20

“The Marked Heart” (Netflix Series)

“Russian Doll” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“The Turning Point ” (Netflix Film)

“Yakamoz S-245 ” (Netflix Series)

April 21

“All About Gila” (Netflix Comedy)

“He’s Expecting” (Netflix Series)

April 22

“Along for the Ride” (Netflix Film)

“Heartstopper” (Netflix Series)

“Selling Sunset” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“The Seven Lives of Lea” (Netflix Series)

April 25

“Big Eyes”

April 26

“David Spade: Nothing Personal” (Netflix Comedy)

April 27

“Bullsh*t The Game Show” (Netflix Series)

“The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” (Netflix Documentary)

“Silverton Siege” (Netflix Film)

April 28

“Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles” (Netflix Family)

“Bubble” (Netflix Anime)

April 29

“Grace and Frankie” (Season 7, Netflix Series)

“Honeymoon with My Mother” (Netflix Film)

“Ozark” (Season 4 Part 2, Netflix Series)

“Rumspringa” (Netflix Film)

“YOUTH v GOV”

Date TBA

“Hold Tight” (Netflix Series)