Home & Living

New On Netflix April 2022: 'The Ultimatum,' 'Russian Doll' And More

The streaming service announced the movies and shows arriving soon.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Can’t get enough of documentaries about true crimes and scandals? You’re in luck. Netflix is adding more than 100 titles in April, including a number of new docs.

“Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star” (out April 7) is a five-part series about the killing of South African footballer Senzo Meyiwa, and “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” (April 27) reexamines the Hollywood icon’s death. “White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” (April 19) tackles the clothing brand’s cultural domination and the controversies that eroded its image.

On the reality TV side of things, “Selling Sunset” returns for Season 5 on April 22, and the second season of “Get Organized with The Home Edit” premieres on April 1. “Love Is Blind” hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be lending their talents to a new dating show, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” (out April 6).

"Russian Doll" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Russian Doll" on Netflix.

As for scripted content, the final episodes of both “Ozark” and “Grace and Frankie” drop on April 29, and April 20 marks the return of “Russian Doll” for Season 2.

Several shows and movies that were not produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix will also be joining the streaming service on April 1. Highlights include “Argo,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Ring” and Season 14 of “Heartland.”

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

April 1

“Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” (Netflix Film)

“Battle: Freestyle” (Netflix Film)

“The Bubble” (Netflix Film)

“Captain Nova” (Netflix Family)

“Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain” (Netflix Comedy)

“Forever Out of My League” (Netflix Film)

“Get Organized with The Home Edit” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“The Last Bus” (Netflix Family)

“Tomorrow” (Netflix Series)

“Trivia Quest” (Netflix Series)

“A Cinderella Story”

“Abby Hatcher” (Season 2)

“Any Given Sunday”

“Argo”

“Blade”

“Blade II”

“Blade: Trinity”

“The Blind Side”

“Blow”

“Bonnie and Clyde”

“Catch and Release”

“CoComelon” (Season 5)

“Delta Farce”

“Eagle Eye”

“Four Brothers”

“Full Metal Jacket”

“Grown Ups”

“Heartland” (Season 14)

“Her”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“Inception”

“Love Actually”

“Molly’s Game”

“Monster-in-Law”

“New York Minute”

“The Nut Job”

“Polly Pocket: Summer of Fun” (Season 4, Part 1)

“Puss in Boots”

“The Rental”

“The Ring”

“Rumor Has It...”

“Saving Private Ryan”

“Sherlock Holmes”

“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”

“Shrek Forever After”

“Something’s Gotta Give”

“We The Animals”

April 4

“Better Call Saul” (Season 5)

April 5

“Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy” (Netflix Comedy)

April 6

“Furioza” (Netflix Film)

“Green Mothers’ Club” (Netflix Series)

“Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story” (Netflix Documentary)

“Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!” (Netflix Comedy)

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” (Netflix Series)

April 7

“Queen of the South” (Season 5)

“Return to Space” (Netflix Documentary)

“Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star” (Netflix Documentary)

April 8

“Barbie It Takes Two” (Season 1)

“Dancing on Glass” (Netflix Film)

“Dirty Lines” (Netflix Series)

“Elite” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“Green Eggs and Ham” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Metal Lords” (Netflix Film)

“Tiger & Bunny 2” (Netflix Anime)

“Yaksha: Ruthless Operations” (Netflix Film)

April 9

“My Liberation Notes” (Netflix Series)

“Our Blues” (Netflix Series)

April 10

“The Call”

“Nightcrawler”

April 12

“Hard Cell” (Netflix Series)

“The Creature Cases” (Netflix Family)

April 13

“Almost Happy” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Our Great National Parks” (Netflix Documentary)

“Smother-in-Law” (Netflix Series)

“Today We Fix the World” (Netflix Film)

April 14

“Ultraman” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)

April 15

“Anatomy of a Scandal” (Netflix Series)

“Choose or Die” (Netflix Film)

“Heirs to the Land” (Netflix Series)

“Mai ” (Netflix Series)

“One Piece Film Z”

“Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City” (Season 1)

April 16

“LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission” (Seasons 1-4)

“Man of God” (Netflix Film)

“Ouija: Origin of Evil”

“Van Helsing” (Season 5)

April 19

“Battle Kitty” (Netflix Family)

“Pacific Rim: The Black” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)

“White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” (Netflix Documentary)

April 20

“The Marked Heart” (Netflix Series)

“Russian Doll” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“The Turning Point ” (Netflix Film)

“Yakamoz S-245 ” (Netflix Series)

April 21

“All About Gila” (Netflix Comedy)

“He’s Expecting” (Netflix Series)

April 22

“Along for the Ride” (Netflix Film)

“Heartstopper” (Netflix Series)

“Selling Sunset” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“The Seven Lives of Lea” (Netflix Series)

April 25

“Big Eyes”

April 26

“David Spade: Nothing Personal” (Netflix Comedy)

April 27

“Bullsh*t The Game Show” (Netflix Series)

“The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” (Netflix Documentary)

“Silverton Siege” (Netflix Film)

April 28

“Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles” (Netflix Family)

“Bubble” (Netflix Anime)

April 29

“Grace and Frankie” (Season 7, Netflix Series)

“Honeymoon with My Mother” (Netflix Film)

“Ozark” (Season 4 Part 2, Netflix Series)

“Rumspringa” (Netflix Film)

“YOUTH v GOV”

Date TBA

“Hold Tight” (Netflix Series)

“The Taming of The Shrew” (Netflix Film)

NetflixReality TVstreamlineGrace and Frankie

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

How To Spot A Scammer On Dating Apps

Parenting

What Parents Can Learn From Kim And Kanye’s TikTok Spat

Wellness

7 Cases When A High Sex Drive May Be A Sign Of Trauma

Travel

We’re In A Golden Age Of Television, And It’s Affecting How We Travel

Food & Drink

Wish Your Kid Would Eat Spicy Food? Here’s What (And What NOT) To Do.

Parenting

Will 5- To 11-Year-Olds Need COVID Boosters?

Food & Drink

The Best Chocolate For Chocolate Chip Cookies, According To Experts

Shopping

These 43 Products Are So Useful, Reviewers Are Leaving Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

8 Casual Walking Shoes That Are Actually Eco-Friendly

Shopping

It's Time To Tuck Your Winter Coats Away With These Vacuum-Pack And Storage Bags

Shopping

Get The Same Socks Ketanji Brown Jackson's Husband Has Worn Every Day This Week

Shopping

6 Electric Toothbrushes That Will Have Your Kid Actually Excited For Brush Time

Wellness

8 Health Issues You Didn't Know Your Pharmacist Can Help With

Shopping

You Really Need A New Trash Can. Here Are 10 That Won't Be Eyesores In Your Kitchen.

Style & Beauty

Why Experts Recommend Washing Your New Clothes Before Wearing Them

Shopping

11 Clothing Items That Will Grow With Your Baby

Shopping

Skylar Marshai Shares The Essentials She Can't Travel Without

Money

How To Make A Tank Of Gas Last Longer

Shopping

This Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Is $150 Off At Amazon For A Limited Time

Wellness

The Rare, Underdiscussed Issue Some People Experience After COVID

Work/Life

I Was A Broadway Star. Now I'm A Software Engineer.

Shopping

11 Items That Make It Way Easier To Exercise While Having Your Period

Shopping

43 Beauty Products Under $15 That Have Over 10,000 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Flat Feet, According To A Podiatrist

Shopping

Upgrade Your Morning Coffee With These Must-Have Milk Steamers And Frothers

Home & Living

This Swedish Thriller Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

Another New Scammer Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Is There Any Way To Reduce Your Risk Of Long COVID If You Get Sick?

Shopping

24 Rechargeable Sex Toys That Can (Probably) Outlast You

Shopping

45 Useful Things To Keep In Your Car So You'll Always Be Ready To Hit The Road

Shopping

24 Baby Products Parent Reviewers Have Said Are 'Must-Haves'

Relationships

24 Awkward Moment Comics That Will Make You Say, 'I've Been There'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Cheeses For Grilled Cheese

Shopping

7 Products You Need If Your Shower Drain Keeps Getting Clogged With Hair

Shopping

Unexpected Stores With Cool Sneakers, According To Women Sneakerheads

Shopping

A Podiatrist Reveals The Best Walking Sandals You Can Buy

Travel

How To Calm Anxiety During Turbulence, According To Flight Attendants

Style & Beauty

Exhausted Moms Share Their Hacks For Getting Dressed While Running On Empty