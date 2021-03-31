Netflix is due to add more than 80 titles in April, including “Diana: The Interview That Shook the World” to keep up with the demand for all things royal.
The documentary focuses on the Princess of Wales’ bombshell 1995 interview with the BBC’s Martin Bashir, which some have compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent Oprah interview. During her conversation with Bashir, Diana opened up about her mental health struggles, Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles and the pressures of life in the public eye.
Another documentary bound to get buzz is “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute,” which features performances of her iconic songs from musicians including Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves and Leon Bridges.
The service is also set to drop “Why Did You Kill Me?,” which follows the social media hunt to find the people who killed 24-year-old Crystal Theobald in 2006, and “Worn Stories,” which will examine the tales behind people’s most meaningful pieces of clothing.
In the scripted realm, new Netflix films include “Thunder Force” with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, “Concrete Cowboy” starring Idris Elba, and the Spanish thriller “Sky High” (not to be confused with the Disney superhero movie).
The streaming service also has a couple of Netflix Original shows of note: the young-adult novel adaptation “Shadow and Bone” and crime drama “The Serpent.”
Non-Netflix films joining the platform in April range from comedies like “Yes Man,” “Friends with Benefits” and “Legally Blonde” to award-winning dramas such as “The Pianist” and “August: Osage County.”
Check out the full list of arriving movies and shows below.
And if you want to stay informed of everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
April 1
“2012”
“Cop Out”
“Friends with Benefits”
“Insidious”
“Legally Blonde”
“Leprechaun”
“Magical Andes” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)
“The Pianist”
“The Possession”
“Prank Encounters” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
“Secrets of Great British Castles” (Season 1)
“Tersanjung the Movie” (Netflix Film)
“The Time Traveler’s Wife”
“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family”
“White Boy”
“Worn Stories” (Netflix Documentary)
“Yes Man”
April 2
“Concrete Cowboy” (Netflix Film)
“Just Say Yes” (Netflix Film)
“Madame Claude” (Netflix Film)
“The Serpent” (Netflix Original)
“Sky High” (Netflix Film)
April 3
“Escape from Planet Earth”
April 4
“What Lies Below”
April 5
“Coded Bias”
“Family Reunion: Part 3” (Netflix Family)
April 6
“The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You” (Netflix Family)
April 7
“The Big Day: Collection 2 ” (Netflix Original)
“Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute” (Netflix Documentary)
“Snabba Cash” (Netflix Original)
“This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” (Netflix Documentary)
“The Wedding Coach” (Netflix Original)
April 8
“The Way of the Househusband” (Netflix Anime)
April 9
“Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?” (Netflix Film)
“Night in Paradise” (Netflix Film)
“Thunder Force” (Netflix Film)
April 10
“The Stand-In”
April 11
“Diana: The Interview that Shook the World”
April 12
“New Gods: Nezha Reborn” (Netflix Film)
(Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn” (Seasons 1-4)
April 13
“The Baker and the Beauty” (Season 1)
“Mighty Express” (Season 3, Netflix Family)
“My Love: Six Stories of True Love” (Netflix Documentary)
April 14
“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” (Netflix Original)
“The Circle” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
“Law School” (Netflix Original)
“The Soul” (Netflix Film)
“Why Did You Kill Me?” (Netflix Documentary)
April 15
“Dark City Beneath the Beat”
“The Master”
“Ride or Die” (Netflix Film)
April 16
“Arlo the Alligator Boy” (Netflix Family)
“Ajeeb Daastaans” (Netflix Film)
“Crimson Peak”
“Fast & Furious Spy Racers” (Season 4: Mexico, Netflix Family)
“Into the Beat” (Netflix Film)
“Rush”
“Synchronic”
“Why Are You Like This” (Netflix Original)
“The Zookeeper’s Wife”
April 18
“Luis Miguel - The Series” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
April 19
“Miss Sloane”
“PJ Masks” (Season 3)
April 20
“Izzy’s Koala World” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
April 21
“Zero” (Netflix Original)
April 22
“Life in Color with David Attenborough” (Netflix Documentary)
“Stowaway” (Netflix Film)
April 23
“Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll”
“Shadow and Bone” (Netflix Original)
“Tell Me When” (Netflix Film)
April 27
“August: Osage County”
“Battle of Los Angeles”
“Fatma” (Netflix Original)
“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Season 4, Netflix Family)
April 28
“Sexify” (Netflix Original)
“Headspace Guide to Sleep” (Netflix Documentary)
April 29
“Things Heard & Seen” (Netflix Film)
“Yasuke” (Netflix Anime)
April 30
“The Innocent” (Netflix Original)
“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (Netflix Family)
“Pet Stars” (Netflix Original)
“The Unremarkable Juanquini” (Season 2, Netflix Original)