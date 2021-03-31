Netflix is due to add more than 80 titles in April, including “Diana: The Interview That Shook the World” to keep up with the demand for all things royal.

The documentary focuses on the Princess of Wales’ bombshell 1995 interview with the BBC’s Martin Bashir, which some have compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent Oprah interview. During her conversation with Bashir, Diana opened up about her mental health struggles, Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles and the pressures of life in the public eye.

Another documentary bound to get buzz is “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute,” which features performances of her iconic songs from musicians including Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves and Leon Bridges.

The service is also set to drop “Why Did You Kill Me?,” which follows the social media hunt to find the people who killed 24-year-old Crystal Theobald in 2006, and “Worn Stories,” which will examine the tales behind people’s most meaningful pieces of clothing.

Courtesy of Netflix "The Serpent" on Netflix.

In the scripted realm, new Netflix films include “Thunder Force” with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, “Concrete Cowboy” starring Idris Elba, and the Spanish thriller “Sky High” (not to be confused with the Disney superhero movie).

The streaming service also has a couple of Netflix Original shows of note: the young-adult novel adaptation “Shadow and Bone” and crime drama “The Serpent.”

Non-Netflix films joining the platform in April range from comedies like “Yes Man,” “Friends with Benefits” and “Legally Blonde” to award-winning dramas such as “The Pianist” and “August: Osage County.”

Check out the full list of arriving movies and shows below.