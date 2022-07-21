Good news for action franchise fans! Netflix is due to add more than 100 shows and movies in August, including the original three “Men in Black” films and Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy.

Both film series will be joining the platform on Aug. 1, along with other older favorites like “Space Jam,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Love & Basketball” and “Footloose.” Rom-com lovers will also have plenty to consume with the addition of “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” “Monster-in-Law” and “No Strings Attached.”

Advertisement

The streaming service is set to premiere a number of original films as well. “Day Shift” (out Aug. 12) stars Jamie Foxx as a blue-collar dad moonlighting as a vampire hunter. In “Me Time” (Aug. 26), Kevin Hart plays a stay-at-home dad who reconnects with his former best friend ― played by Mark Wahlberg ― for an epic weekend while his family is out of town.

Netflix "Never Have I Ever" on Netflix.

As for Netflix shows, a new season of Mindy Kaling’s hit teen comedy-drama “Never Have I Ever” will debut on Aug. 12. And the highly anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” is out on Aug. 5. The fantasy series stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook and Charles Dance.

Subscribers will also get the latest season of “Riverdale” on Aug. 7, plus two more seasons of “Top Gear” and another one from “Pawn Stars” on the first of the month.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Aug. 1

“Big Tree City” (Netflix Family)

“28 Days”

“8 Mile”

“Above the Rim”

“The Age of Adaline”

“Battle: Los Angeles”

“Bridget Jones’s Baby”

“Bridget Jones’s Diary”

“Constantine”

“Dinner for Schmucks”

“Eyes Wide Shut”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Footloose”

“Hardcore Henry”

“Legends of the Fall”

“Love & Basketball”

“Made of Honor”

“Men in Black”

“Men in Black 3”

“Men in Black II”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Monster-in-Law”

“No Strings Attached”

“Pawn Stars” (Season 13)

“Polly Pocket” (Season 4: Part 2)

“She’s Funny That Way”

“Space Jam”

“Spider-Man”

“Spider-Man 2”

“Spider-Man 3”

“Top Gear” (Season 29-30)

“The Town”

“Woman in Gold”

Aug. 2

“Flight”

“Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse” (Netflix Comedy Special)

Aug. 3

“Buba” (Netflix Film)

“Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99” (Netflix Documentary)

“Don’t Blame Karma!” (Netflix Film)

“Good Morning, Verônica” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Aug. 4

“Lady Tamara” Netflix Series)

“KAKEGURUI TWIN” (Netflix Anime)

“Super Giant Robot Brothers” (Netflix Family)

“Wedding Season” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 5

“Carter” (Netflix Film)

“Darlings” (Netflix Film)

“The Informer”

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (Netflix Film)

“The Sandman” (Netflix Series)

“Skyfall”

Aug. 6

“Reclaim” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 7

“Riverdale” (Season 6)

Aug. 8

“Code Name: Emperor” (Netflix Film)

“Team Zenko Go” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

Aug. 9

“I Just Killed My Dad” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Nice Guys”

Aug. 10

“Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist” (Netflix Documentary)

“Heartsong” (Netflix Film)

“Indian Matchmaking” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Instant Dream Home”(Netflix Series)

“Iron Chef Brazil” (Netflix Series)

“Locke & Key” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“School Tales The Series” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 11

“Dope”

“DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3” (Netflix Anime)

“Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story” (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 12

“13: The Musical” (Netflix Film)

“A Model Family” (Netflix Series)

“Day Shift” (Netflix Film)

“Never Have I Ever” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

Aug. 15

“Ancient Aliens” (Season 4)

“Deepa & Anoop” (Netflix Family)

“Learn to Swim”

Aug. 16

“Untold” (Volume 2, Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 17

“High Heat” (Netflix Series)

“Junior Baking Show” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“Look Both Ways” (Netflix Film)

“Royalteen” (Netflix Film)

“Unsuspicious” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 18

“He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

“Inside the Mind of a Cat” (Netflix Documentary)

“Tekken: Bloodline” (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 19

“The Cuphead Show!” (Part 2, Netflix Family)

“Echoes” (Netflix Series)

“The Girl in the Mirror” (Netflix Series)

“Glow Up” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“Kleo” (Netflix Series)

“The Next 365 Days” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 20

“Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 21

“A Cowgirl’s Song”

Aug. 23

“Chad and JT Go Deep” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 24

“Lost Ollie” Netflix Series)

“Mo” (Netflix Series)

“Queer Eye: Brazil” (Netflix Series)

“Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee” (Netflix Documentary)

“Selling The OC” (Netflix Series)

“Under Fire” (Netflix Series)

“Watch Out, We’re Mad” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 25

“Angry Birds: Summer Madness” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

“History 101” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

“Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure” (Netflix Anime)

“That’s Amor” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 26

“Disobedience”

“Drive Hard: The Maloof Way” (Netflix Series)

“Loving Adults” (Netflix Film)

“Ludik” (Netflix Series)

“Me Time” (Netflix Film)

“Seoul Vibe” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 29

“Under Her Control” (Netflix Film)

“Mighty Express” (Season 7, Netflix Family)

Aug. 30

“I AM A KILLER” (Season 3, Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 31

“Club América vs Club América” (Netflix Documentary)

“Family Secrets” (Netflix Series)

“I Came By” (Netflix Film)

Date TBA

“Delhi Crime” (Season 2, Netflix Series)