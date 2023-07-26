Here's What's Coming To Netflix In August

Take a journey back in time. The year was 2011, and moviegoers had the opportunity to see two different rom-coms with remarkably similar premises: “Friends with Benefits” and “No Strings Attached.”

Now it seems Netflix is trying to recreate that moment, as both movies about friends who start hooking up but try to keep things casual will be joining the streaming service in August. Netflix is due to add more than 80 titles next month, including those two rom-coms, as well as “It’s Complicated” and “Just Go With It.”

Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on those movies and shows ― are on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

Advertisement

DreamWorks Pictures "No Strings Attached" is among the rom-coms joining Netflix next month.

Other older movies in next month’s rundown include “Coming to America,” “The Big Short” and the first five movies in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

As for shows, Netflix users can soon binge all four seasons of ABC’s “Ugly Betty” and all five seasons of HBO’s “Ballers.”

Plenty of new shows and movies will also be joining Netflix in August. “Painkiller” is a limited drama series about the opioid crisis, based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article “The Family That Built an Empire of Pain” and Barry Meier’s book “Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic.”

Advertisement

The new month also will bring another volume of sports documentaries in the “Untold” series, with new installments unpacking the stories of Johnny Manziel, Jake Paul, Victor Conte and more. And the British coming-of-age series “Heartstopper” will return for Season 2.

Check out the full list of July movies and shows below.

And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix every week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Aug. 1

“Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child” (Netflix Documentary)

“2 Fast 2 Furious”

“Bee Movie”

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”

“Coming to America”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Eat Pray Love”

“Fast & Furious”

“Fast Five”

“The Fast and the Furious”

“The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Friends with Benefits”

“It’s Complicated”

“The Jerk”

“Just Go With It”

“Lost in Translation”

“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted”

“No Strings Attached”

“Pawn Stars” (Season 14)

“Poms”

“Terminator Genisys”

“Ugly Betty” (Seasons 1-4)

Aug. 2

“Mark Cavendish: Never Enough” (Netflix Documentary)

“Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food” (Netflix Documentary)

“Soulcatcher” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 3

“Head to Head” (Netflix Film)

“Heartstopper” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“The Last Hours of Mario Biondo” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Lincoln Lawyer” (Season 2 Part 2, Netflix Series)

“Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 4

“The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge” (Netflix Series)

“Fatal Seduction” (Volume 2, Netflix Series)

Aug. 7

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Season 8, Netflix Family)

Aug. 8

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh” (Part 2, Netflix Anime)

“Untold: Johnny Football” (Netflix Documentary)

“Zombieverse” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 9

“Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop” (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 10

“Jagun Jagun”

“Marry My Dead Body” (Netflix Film)

“Mech Cadets” (Netflix Family)

“Painkiller” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 11

“Down for Love” (Netflix Documentary)

“Heart of Stone” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 12

“Behind Your Touch” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 14

“Paddington”

“The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle” (Season 4)

Aug. 15

“Ancient Aliens” (Season 5)

“Ballers” (Seasons 1-5)

“Jared Freid: 37 and Single” (Netflix Comedy)

“Untold: Hall of Shame” (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 16

“At Home With The Furys” (Netflix Series)

“The Chosen One” (Netflix Series)

“Depp v Heard” (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 17

“My Dad the Bounty Hunter” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“The Upshaws” (Part 4, Netflix Series)

Aug. 18

“10 Days of a Bad Man” (Netflix Film)

“Love, Sex and 30 Candles” (Netflix Film)

“Mask Girl” (Netflix Series)

“The Monkey King” (Netflix Family)

Aug. 22

“Lighthouse” (Netflix Series)

“Untold: Swamp Kings” (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 23

“The Big Short”

“Destined with You” (Netflix Series)

“Sausage Party”

“Squared Love Everlasting” (Netflix Film)

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Aug. 24

“Baki Hanma” (Season 2 Part 2, Netflix Anime)

“Ragnarok” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Who is Erin Carter?” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 25

“Killer Book Club” (Netflix Film)

“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 30

“Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” (Netflix Documentary)

“Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins” (Netflix Series)

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Aug. 31

“Choose Love” (Netflix Film)

“Karate Sheep” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“One Piece” (Netflix Series)

Date TBA

“Guns & Gulaabs” (Netflix Series)