New Movies And Shows On Netflix And What's Leaving August 2020

Netflix adds quite a few movies that I’m excited about this month.
The 2014 movie “Nightcrawler” joins the streaming service, which means you can do a Jake Gyllenhaal, nightmare-inducing double feature with “Zodiac,” which also was recently added.
The 1999 movie “Being John Malkovich” and 2004′s “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” join on Aug. 1. Those Charlie Kaufman films might give you trippy nightmares about losing control of your mind.
And the addition of the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy could give you nightmares about what it’d be like if you took Party City up on the offer to deliver giant dinosaur balloons right to your home. Capitalism is scary.
Quite a few movies leave Netflix throughout the month, including “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” “Clueless” and “Jerry Maguire.”
See below for the full list of arrivals and departures of movies and shows.
And if you want to stay informed on everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Arrivals
Aug. 1
- “A Knight’s Tale”
- “Acts of Violence”
- “An Education”
- “Being John Malkovich”
- “Death at a Funeral”
- “Dennis the Menace”
- “Elizabeth Harvest”
- “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”
- “Hardcore Henry”
- “Iron Man: Armored Adventures” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Jurassic Park”
- “Jurassic Park III”
- “Mad Max” (1979)
- “Mr. Deeds”
- “My Perfect Landing” (Season 1)
- “Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea” (Season 1)
- “Nights in Rodanthe”
- “Ocean’s Thirteen”
- “Ocean’s Twelve”
- “Operation Ouch” (Season 1)
- “Operation Ouch: Special”
- “Remember Me”
- “Seabiscuit”
- “Super Monsters: The New Class” (Netflix Family)
- “The Addams Family” (1991)
- “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
- “The NeverEnding Story”
- “The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter”
- “The Next Step” (Season 6)
- “Toradora!” (Season 1)
- “Transformers Rescue Bots Academy” (Season 2)
- “The Ugly Truth”
- “What Keeps You Alive”
Aug. 2
- “Almost Love”
- “Connected” (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 3
- “Immigration Nation” (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 4
- “A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp” (Netflix Family)
- “Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave” (Netflix Family)
- “Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab” (Netflix Original)
- “Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning” (Netflix Comedy Special)
Aug. 5
- “Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood” (Netflix Documentary)
- “World’s Most Wanted” (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 6
- “The Rain” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods” (Netflix Anime)
Aug. 7
- “Alta Mar / High Seas” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Berlin, Berlin” (Netflix Film)
- ″¡Nailed It! México” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The New Legends of Monkey” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
- “Selling Sunset” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Sing On! Germany” (Netflix Original)
- “The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space” (Netflix Family)
- “Tiny Creatures” (Netflix Original)
- “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia” (Netflix Family)
- “Word Party Songs” (Netflix Family)
- “Work It” (Netflix Film)
Aug. 8
- “The Promise”
- “We Summon the Darkness”
Aug. 10
- “GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event” (Netflix Original)
- “Nightcrawler”
Aug. 11
- “Mr. Peabody & Sherman”
- “Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids” (Netflix Comedy Special)
Aug. 12
- “Scary Movie 5”
- ″(Un)Well” (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 13
- “Safety Not Guaranteed”
- “Une fille facile / An Easy Girl” (Netflix Film)
Aug. 14
- “3%” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
- “El robo del siglo” (Netflix Original)
- “Fearless” (Netflix Film)
- “Glow Up” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Project Power” (Netflix Film)
- “Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun” (Netflix Family)
- “Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflix Original)
- “The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air”
- “The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits”
- “The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change”
- “The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance”
Aug. 15
- “Rita” (Season 5, Netflix Original)
- “Stranger” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
Aug. 16
- “Johnny English”
- “Les Misérables” (2012)
Aug. 17
- “Crazy Awesome Teachers” (Netflix Film)
- “Drunk Parents”
- “Glitch Techs” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
Aug. 19
- “Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind” (Netflix Film)
- “DeMarcus Family Rules” (Netflix Original)
- “High Score” (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 20
- “Biohackers” (Netflix Original)
- “Good Kisser”
- “Great Pretender” (Netflix Anime)
- “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens” (Netflix Film)
Aug. 21
- “Alien TV” (Netflix Family)
- “Fuego negro” (Netflix Film)
- “Hoops” (Netflix Original)
- “Lucifer” (Season 5, Netflix Original)
- “Rust Valley Restorers” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “The Sleepover” (Netflix Film)
Aug. 23
- “1BR”
- “Septembers of Shiraz”
Aug. 25
- “Emily’s Wonder Lab” (Netflix Family)
- “Trinkets” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
Aug. 26
- “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (Netflix Original)
- “La venganza de Analía” (Netflix Original)
- “Million Dollar Beach House” (Netflix Original)
- “Rising Phoenix” (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 27
- “Aggretsuko” (Season 3, Netflix Anime)
- “The Bridge Curse”
- “The Frozen Ground”
Aug. 28
- “All Together Now” (Netflix Film)
- “Cobra Kai” (Seasons 1-2, Netflix Original)
- “I AM A KILLER: Released” (Netflix Original)
- “Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins” (Netflix Film)
Aug. 31
- “Casino Royale”
- “Quantum of Solace”
TBA
- “ARASHI’s Diary: Voyage” (Episode 11, Netflix Documentary)
Departures
Aug. 1
- “Skins” (Vol. 1-7)
Aug. 3
- “Love”
- “Paranormal Survivor” (Seasons 1-2)
Aug. 7
- “6 Days”
- “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer”
- “St. Agatha”
Aug. 14
- “Adventures in Public School”
- “Being AP”
- “Goon”
Aug. 18
- “The Incident”
Aug. 19
- “Some Kind of Beautiful”
Aug. 20
- “Bad Rap”
Aug. 21
- “Just Go With It”
Aug. 23
- “Fanatic”
Aug. 25
- “Blue Is the Warmest Color”
Aug. 28
- “Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown”
- “The Wicker Man”
Aug. 31
- “Bad Boys”
- “Bad Boys II”
- “Candyman”
- “Child’s Play”
- “Clueless”
- “Failure to Launch”
- “Get Him to the Greek”
- “Groundhog Day”
- “He’s Just Not That Into You”
- “Jerry Maguire”
- “Life as We Know It”
- “Murder Party”
- “Observe and Report”
- “One Day”
- “Public Enemies”
- “Rugrats Go Wild”
- “School Daze”
- “The Karate Kid”
- “The Karate Kid Part II”
- “The Karate Kid Part III”
- “The Lake House”
- “Tootsie”
- “United 93”
- “V for Vendetta”
- “Valentine’s Day”