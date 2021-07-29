Great news for fans of Liz Lemon and Tim Riggins: Netflix is due to add at least 100 titles in August, including all seven seasons of “30 Rock” and the full five seasons of “Friday Night Lights.”

The streaming platform will also be premiering a number of original shows next month. “The Chair” stars Sandra Oh as the newly appointed head of a failing English department at a major university.

“Bake Squad” is a dessert competition show featuring expert bakers selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi. And Paris Hilton is getting her own cooking show, “Cooking With Paris.”

Netflix Sandra Oh stars in "The Chair" on Netflix.

As for films, the new gender-swapped remake of “She’s All That” (unsurprisingly titled “He’s All That”) will premiere on Netflix on August 27, and the John David Washington thriller “Beckett” debuts on August 13.

Notable non-Netflix movies joining the platform next month include “Inception,” “Magnolia” and “Catch Me If You Can.”

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

Aug. 1

“30 Rock” (Seasons 1-7)

“Beethoven”

“Beethoven’s 2nd”

“Beowulf”

“Catch Me If You Can”

“Darwin’s Game”

“Deep Blue Sea”

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Five Feet Apart”

“Friday Night Lights” (Seasons 1-5)

“Good Luck Chuck”

“The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia”

“Hunter X Hunter” (Seasons 5-6)

“Inception”

“The Lincoln Lawyer”

“The Losers”

“The Machinist”

“Magnolia”

“Major Payne”

“My Girl”

“My Girl 2”

“The Net”

“The Original Kings of Comedy”

“Pineapple Express”

“Poms”

“Seabiscuit”

“Space Cowboys”

“Team America: World Police”

Aug. 3

“Pray Away” (Netflix Documentary)

“Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord” (Netflix Documentary)

“Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 4

“Aftermath”

“American Masters: Inventing David Geffen”

“Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami” (Netflix Documentary)

“Control Z” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Cooking With Paris” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 6

“Hit & Run” (Netflix Series)

“Navarasa” (Netflix Series)

“The Swarm” (Netflix Series)

“Vivo” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 8

“Quartet”

Aug. 9

“Shaman King” (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 10

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Untold: Malice at the Palace” (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 11

“Bake Squad” (Netflix Series)

“The Kissing Booth 3” (Netflix Film)

“La diosa del asfalto”

“Misha and the Wolves” (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 12

“AlRawabi School for Girls” (Netflix Series)

“Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild” (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 13

“Beckett” (Netflix Film)

“Brand New Cherry Flavor” (Netflix Series)

“Fast & Furious Spy Racers: South Pacific” (Season 5, Netflix Family)

“Gone for Good” (Netflix Series)

“The Kingdom” (Netflix Series)

“Valeria” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Aug. 15

“Mother Goose Club” (Seasons 3-4)

“Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai” (Season 1)

“Winx Club” (Season 6)

Aug. 16

“Walk of Shame”

Aug. 17

“Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5” (Netflix Family)

“Untold: Deal with the Devil” (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 18

“The Defeated” (Netflix Series)

“Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes” ―(Netflix Documentary)

“Out of my league” (Netflix Film)

“The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 19

“Like Crazy”

Aug. 20

“The Chair” (Netflix Series)

“Everything Will Be Fine” (Netflix Series)

“The Loud House Movie” (Netflix Family)

“Sweet Girl” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 23

“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 24

“Oggy Oggy” (Netflix Family)

“Untold: Caitlyn Jenner” (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 25

“Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed” (Netflix Documentary)

“Clickbait” (Netflix Series)

“John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer” (Netflix Documentary)

“Motel Makeover” (Netflix Series)

“The November Man”

“The Old Ways”

“Open Your Eyes” (Netflix Series)

“Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes” (Netflix Series)

“Rainbow High: Part 2”

“Really Love”

“The River Runner”

“Tayo the Little Bus” (Season 4)

“The Water Man”

Aug. 26

“EDENS ZERO” (Netflix Anime)

“Family Reunion: Part 4” (Netflix Family)

Aug. 27

“He’s All That” (Netflix Film)

“I Heart Arlo” (Netflix Family)

“Titletown High” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 28

“Bread Barbershop” (Season 2)

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” (Netflix Series)

Aug. 31

“Sparking Joy” (Netflix Series)

“Untold: Crime and Penalties” (Netflix Documentary)