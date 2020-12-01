Netflix adds over 50 films to the service this month.

These additions include new Netflix movies such as “Mank,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Midnight Sky.” You can watch the trailers for all three of those below.

You don’t have long to wait for David Fincher’s “Mank,” as it debuts Dec. 4. That movie stars Lily Collins, Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried and focuses on the writing of the classic film “Citizen Kane.” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” stars Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in a story about the real-life blues singer Ma Rainey. And “The Midnight Sky” stars Kyle Chandler, George Clooney and Felicity Jones. Clooney directed this movie about a scientist trying to warn astronauts about a disaster on Earth.

The service also adds non-Netflix movies such as “Chef,” “E.T.,” “Jurassic Park” and “Nocturnal Animals.” I’ll note that “Jurassic Park” seems to join and leave the service repeatedly. It’s nice to see it available again, but watch it while you can.

A few notable Netflix Original shows also debut, such as “Selena: The Series,” the second season of the animated show “Hilda,” and the final season of “Sabrina.” You can watch the trailers for all three below.

Perhaps more notable than what joins Netflix this month is what leaves, however, as over 50 movies will also depart the service by the end of December. Many of the exiting movies are on my running list of “best movies on Netflix.”

A few movies I’m particularly sad to see go include “The Lobster,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Being John Malkovich,” “Fargo,” “Her,” “The Town” and the “Indiana Jones” series.

As if Netflix is trying to pour salt into this wound, the service also loses the shows “Gossip Girl,” “The Office” and “The West Wing.” And here I thought 2021 was supposed to be better than 2020.

Check out the full list of movies and shows below. And if you want to stay informed on everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Arrivals

Dec. 1

“3 Days to Kill” (2014)

“50 First Dates” (2004)

“A Thin Line Between Love & Hate” (1996)

“Angela’s Christmas Wish” (Netflix Film)

“Angels & Demons” (2009)

“Are You the One” (Seasons 1-2)

“Chef” (2014)

“The Da Vinci Code” (2006)

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

“Effie Gray” (2014)

“Gormiti” (Season 1)

“The Happytime Murders” (2018)

“The Holiday Movies That Made Us” (Netflix Original)

“Ink Master” (Seasons 1-2)

“Jurassic Park” (1993)

“Jurassic Park III” (2001)

“Kung Fu Panda 2” (2011)

“Little Nicky” (2000)

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997)

“Monster House” (2006)

“Natalie Palamides: Nate ― A One Man Show” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Peppermint” (2018)

“Quigley Down Under” (1990)

“Runaway Bride” (1999)

“Super Wings” (Season 3)

“Stargate SG-1” (Seasons 1-10)

“Transformers Rescue Bots Academy” (Season 2)

“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family” (2011)

“Why Did I Get Married?” (2007)

Dec. 2

“Alien Worlds” (Netflix Documentary)

“Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Fierce” (Netflix Film)

“Hazel Brugger: Tropical” (Netflix Comedy Special)

Dec. 3

“Break” (Netflix Film)

“Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday” (Netflix Family)

“Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 4

“Bhaag Beanie Bhaag” (Netflix Original)

“Big Mouth” (Season 4, Netflix Original)

“Bombay Rose” (Netflix Film)

“Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas” (Netflix Family)

“Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)” (Netflix Film)

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Kings of Joburg” (Season 1)

“Leyla Everlasting” (Netflix Film)

“MANK” (Netflix Film)

“Pokémon Journeys: The Series” (Part 3, Netflix Family)

“Selena: The Series” (Netflix Original)

Dec. 5

“Detention” (Netflix Original)

“Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas” (Netflix Family)

Dec. 7

“Ava” (2020)

“Manhunt: Deadly Games”

Dec. 8

“Bobbleheads The Movie” (2020)

“Emicida: AmarElo ― É Tudo Para Ontem” (Netflix Documentary)

“Lovestruck in the City” (Netflix Original)

“Mr. Iglesias” (Part 3, Netflix Original)

“Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure” (Netflix Family)

“Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers” (Netflix Family)

“Triple 9” (2016)

Dec. 9

“Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas” (Netflix Family)

“The Big Show Show: Christmas” (Netflix Family)

“Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)” (Netflix Film)

“The Surgeon’s Cut” (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 10

“Alice in Borderland” (Netflix Original)

Dec. 11

“A Trash Truck Christmas” (Netflix Family)

“Canvas” (Netflix Film)

“Giving Voice” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)” (Netflix Original)

“The Prom” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 14

“A California Christmas” (Netflix Film)

“Hilda” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Tiny Pretty Things” (Netflix Original)

Dec. 15

“Black Ink Crew New York” (Seasons 1-2)

“The Challenge” (Seasons 10 and 13)

“Grizzlies” (2020)

“The Professor and the Madman” (2019)

“Pup Academy” (Season 2)

“Song Exploder” (Volume 2, Netflix Original)

“Teen Mom 2” (Seasons 1-2)

Dec. 16

“Anitta: Made In Honorio” (Netflix Documentary)

“BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America” (Netflix Documentary)

“How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding” (Netflix Original)

“Nocturnal Animals” (2016)

“The Ripper” (Netflix Documentary)

“Run On” (Netflix Original)

“Vir Das: Outside In ― The Lockdown Special” (Netflix Original)

Dec. 17

“Braven” (2018)

Dec. 18

“Guest House” (2020)

“Home for Christmas” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Jeopardy! Champion Run V”

“Jeopardy! Champion Run VI”

“Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament”

“Jeopardy! College Championship”

“Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix Film)

“Sweet Home” (Netflix Original)

Dec. 20

“Rhys Nicholson Live at The Athenaeum” (2019)

Dec. 21

“The Con Is On” (2018)

Dec. 22

“After We Collided” (2020)

“London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Rhyme Time Town Singalongs” (Netflix Family)

“Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas” (2020)

“Timmy Time” (Season 2)

Dec. 23

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix Film)

“Your Name Engraved Herein” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 25

“Bridgerton” (Netflix Original)

Dec. 26

“Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)” (Netflix Film)

“DNA” (Netflix Film)

“Fast & Furious Spy Racers” (Season 3: Sahara, Netflix Family)

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

“The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone” (Netflix Family)

Dec. 27

“Sakho & Mangane” (Season 1)

Dec. 28

“Cops and Robbers” (Netflix Film)

“Rango” (2011)

Dec. 29

“Dare Me” (Season 1)

Dec. 30

“Best Leftovers Ever!” (Netflix Original)

“Equinox” (Netflix Original)

“Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise” (Netflix Anime)

Dec. 31

“Best of Stand-Up 2020” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Part 4, Netflix Original)

TBD

“ARASHI’s Diary ― Voyage” (Ep: 18-20, Netflix Documentary)

“Funny Boy”

Departures

Dec. 1

“Heartbreakers” (2001)

“The Lobster” (2015)

Dec. 4

“Cabin Fever” (2016)

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Dec. 5

“The Rum Diary” (2011)

Dec. 6

“The Secret” (2006)

Dec. 7

“Berlin, I Love You” (2019)

“The Art of the Steal” (2013)

Dec. 8

“Sin senos sí hay paraíso” (Seasons 1-3)

Dec. 10

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” (2018)

Dec. 14

“Hart of Dixie” (Seasons 1-4)

Dec. 17

“Ip Man 3” (2015)

Dec. 22

“The Little Hours” (2017)

Dec. 24

“The West Wing” (Seasons 1-7)

Dec. 25

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018)

Dec. 27

“Fifty” (2015)

Dec. 28

“Lawless” (2012)

Dec. 29

“The Autopsy of Jane Doe” (2016)

Dec. 30

“Dexter” (Seasons 1-8)

“Hell on Wheels” (Seasons 1-5)

“Ip Man” (2008)

“Ip Man 2” (2010)

“Nurse Jackie” (Seasons 1-7)

Dec. 31