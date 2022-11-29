The holiday season brings festive decorations, delicious treats, quality time with loved ones and, of course, new shows and movies on Netflix. The streaming service is due to add more than 100 titles next month, including critically acclaimed films and fresh comedy specials.

One of the buzziest additions is “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” This follow-up to Rian Johnson’s 2019 hit, “Knives Out,” sees Daniel Craig reprising his role as master detective Benoit Blanc as he takes on another case. Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the Netflix film began a one-week theatrical release on Nov. 23, but it will become available for streaming on Dec. 23.

December will also bring Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” film to the platform (Dec. 9), as well as the action comedy “Bullet Train” (Dec. 3) and a number of new holiday movies, including “I Believe in Santa” (Dec. 14), “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” (Dec. 2) and “Delivery by Christmas” (Dec. 6).

Netflix "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" will be available starting Dec. 23 on Netflix.

On the show side of things, viewers are getting new seasons of “Emily in Paris” (Dec. 21), “Too Hot to Handle” (Dec. 7), “The Circle” (Dec. 28) and “My Unorthodox Life” (Dec. 2). Fans of “The Witcher” may also be interested in the prequel series “Blood Origin, which premieres on Christmas Day.

If you find yourself looking for a laugh as you lie on the couch in the days leading up to New Year’s festivities, you might enjoy “Chelsea Handler: Revolution” (Dec. 27) or the Netflix year-end compilation special “Best of Stand Up 2022″ (Dec. 31). Or, for more serious fare, there are several new documentaries premiering, including “The Masked Scammer” (Dec. 1) and “In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case” (Dec. 8).

Check out the full list of November movies and shows below.

Dec. 1

“Dead End” (Netflix Series)

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean” (Season 1 Episodes 25-38, Netflix Anime)

“The Masked Scammer” (Netflix Documentary)

“Qala” (Netflix Film)

“Troll” (Netflix Film)

“21 Jump Street”

“Basketball Wives” (Seasons 1-2)

“Coach Carter”

“Forged in Fire: Knife or Death” (Season 1)

“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”

“The Happytime Murders”

“Lego Friends: Holiday Special”

“Love Island USA” (Season 3)

“Meekah” (Season 1)

“My Girl”

“Peppermint”

“Troy”

Dec. 2

“Big Brother” (Seasons 10 and 14)

“Firefly Lane” (Season 2 - Part 1, Netflix Series)

“Hot Skull” (Netflix Series)

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover” (Netflix Film)

“My Unorthodox Life” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” (Netflix Film)

“Sr.” (Netflix Documentary)

“Supermodel Me: Revolution” (Season 1)

“Warriors of Future” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 3

“The Best of Me”

“Bullet Train”

Dec. 4

“The Amazing Race” (Seasons 17 and 31)

Dec. 5

“Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race” (Netflix Family)

Dec. 6

“The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus” (Netflix Family)

“Delivery by Christmas” (Netflix Film)

“Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?” (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 7

“Burning Patience” (Netflix Film)

“Emily the Criminal”

“I Hate Christmas” (Netflix Series)

“The Marriage App” (Netflix Film)

“The Most Beautiful Flower” (Netflix Series)

“Smiley” (Netflix Series)

“Too Hot to Handle” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

Dec. 8

“The Elephant Whisperers” (Netflix Documentary)

“In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case” (Netflix Documentary)

“Lookism” (Netflix Anime)

Dec. 9

“CAT” (Netflix Series)

“Dragon Age: Absolution” (Netflix Anime)

“Dream Home Makeover” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix Film)

“How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower” (Netflix Series)

“Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area” (Part 2, Netflix Series)

Dec. 10

“Alchemy of Souls” (Season 1 Part 2, Netflix Series)

“Prisoners”

Dec. 13

“Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure” (Netflix Anime)

“Last Chance U: Basketball” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

“Single’s Inferno” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Tom Papa: What a Day!” (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 14

“Don’t Pick Up the Phone” (Netflix Documentary)

“Glitter” (Netflix Series)

“I Believe in Santa” (Netflix Film)

“Kangaroo Valley” (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 15

“The Big 4” (Netflix Film)

“The Hills” (Seasons 1-2)

“Sonic Prime” (Netflix Family)

“Violet Evergarden: Recollections” (Netflix Anime)

“Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery” (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 16

“A Storm for Christmas” (Netflix Series)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix Film)

“Cook at all Costs” (Netflix Series)

“Dance Monsters” (Netflix Series)

“Far From Home” (Netflix Series)

“Paradise PD” (Part 4, Netflix Series)

“Private Lesson” (Netflix Film)

“The Recruit” (Netflix Series)

“Summer Job” (Netflix Series)

“The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari” (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 18

“Side Effects”

Dec. 19

“Trolley” (Netflix Series)

“Trolls”

Dec. 20

“A Not So Merry Christmas” (Netflix Film)

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh” (Part 1, Netflix Anime)

Dec. 21

“Disconnect: The Wedding Planner” (Netflix Film)

“Emily in Paris” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“I Am a Killer” (Season 4, Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 22

“Alice in Borderland” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre” (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 23

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix Film)

“Piñata Masters!” (Netflix Series)

Dec. 25

“After Ever Happy”

“Daughter From Another Mother” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” (Netflix Film)

“Time Hustler” (Netflix Series)

“The Witcher: Blood Origin” (Netflix Series)

“Vir Das: Landing” (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 26

“No Escape”

“Treason” (Netflix Series)

Dec. 27

“Chelsea Handler: Revolution” (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 28

“7 Women and a Murder” (Netflix Film)

“A Night at the Kindergarten” (Netflix Film)

“The Circle” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“Stuck With You” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 29

“Brown and Friends” (Netflix Family)

“Rise of Empires: Ottoman” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 30

“Alpha Males” (Netflix Series)

“Chicago Party Aunt” (Part 2, Netflix Series)

“Secrets of Summer” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“White Noise” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 31

“Best of Stand Up 2022” (Netflix Comedy)

Date TBA

“The Glory” (Netflix Series)

“God’s Crooked Lines” (Netflix Film)

“The Interest of Love” (Netflix Series)