New On Netflix January 2023: 'That '90s Show,' 'Top Gun' And More

The streaming service announced the movies and shows arriving soon.

New year, new content on Netflix! The streaming service is due to add nearly 100 titles next month, including original films, shows, documentaries, comedy specials and more.

One new series is a spinoff of the popular teen sitcom “That ’70s Show,” titled “That ’90s Show.” Set to premiere Jan. 19, the show will feature cast members from the original in main and guest roles.

Another upcoming series is “Kaleidoscope,” a heist drama starring Giancarlo Esposito of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” fame. All eight episodes will drop on New Year’s Day. Older Netflix shows like “Ginny & Georgia” and “Vikings: Valhalla” will also get new seasons in January.

"That '90s Show" on Netflix.
Netflix
"That '90s Show" on Netflix.

On the movies side of things, there’s a lot of buzz around the thriller “The Pale Blue Eye,” which is scheduled for a limited theatrical release starting Dec. 23 before joining Netflix on Jan. 6.

Based on a 2003 novel, the film follows a 19th century detective investigating a series of West Point murders with help from a young Edgar Allan Poe. The ensemble cast includes Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Robert Duvall.

Documentary fans will likely have their eyes on “MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street” (about the titular fraudster) and “Pamela, A Love Story” (a look at the life of Pamela Anderson.

Check out the full list of November movies and shows below.

Jan. 1

“Kaleidoscope” (Netflix Series)

“Lady Voyeur” (Netflix Series)

“The Way of the Househusband” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)

“The Aviator”

“Barbershop 2: Back in Business”

“Blue Streak”

“Brokeback Mountain”

“The ’Burbs”

“Closer”

“The Conjuring”

“Daddy Day Care”

“Fletch”

“Forrest Gump”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

“Grease”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Jerry Maguire”

“King Kong”

“Leap Year”

“Life”

“Minority Report”

“National Security”

“New Amsterdam” (Season 1)

“The Nutty Professor”

“The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps”

“Old Enough!” (Season 2)

“Parenthood”

“Reservoir Dogs”

“Resident Evil: Afterlife”

“Road to Perdition”

“Rocky”

“Rocky II”

“Rocky III”

“Rocky IV”

“Rocky V”

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

“Survivor” (Season 18)

“The Taking of Pelham 123”

“This Is 40”

“Top Gun”

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

“Twins”

Jan. 4

“How I Became a Gangster” (Netflix Film)

“The Kings of the World” (Netflix Film)

“The Lying Life of Adults” (Netflix Series)

“MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street” (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 5

“Copenhagen Cowboy” (Netflix Series)

“Ginny & Georgia” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Woman of the Dead” (Netflix Series)

Jan. 6

“Love Island USA” (Season 2)

“Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Pale Blue Eye” (Netflix Film)

“Pressure Cooker” (Netflix Series)

“The Ultimatum: France” (Season 1 Part 2, Netflix Series)

“The Walking Dead” (Season 11)

Jan. 9

“VINLAND SAGA” (Season 2)

Jan. 10

“Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger” (Netflix Comedy)

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker” (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 11

“Noise” (Netflix Film)

“Sexify” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Jan. 12

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House” (Netflix Series)

“Vikings: Valhalla” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Jan. 13

“Break Point” (Netflix Documentary)

“Dog Gone” (Netflix Film)

“Sky Rojo” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Suzan & Freek” (Netflix Documentary)

“Trial by Fire” (Netflix Series)

Jan. 17

“The Devil to Pay”

Jan. 19

“Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre” (Netflix Anime)

“Khallat+” (Netflix Film)

“The Pez Outlaw”

“That ’90s Show” (Netflix Series)

“Women at War” (Netflix Series)

Jan. 20

“Bake Squad” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Bling Empire: New York” (Netflix Series)

“Fauda” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“Mission Majnu” (Netflix Film)

“The Real World” (Season 28)

“Represent” (Netflix Series)

″Şahmaran” (Netflix Series)

“Shanty Town” (Netflix Series)

Jan. 23

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“Narvik” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 24

“Little Angel: Volume 2”

Jan. 25

“Against the Ropes” (Netflix Series)

“Begin Again”

Jan. 26

“Daniel Spellbound” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Record of Ragnarok” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)

Jan. 27

“Kings of Jo’Burg” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Lockwood & Co.” (Netflix Series)

“The Snow Girl” (Netflix Series)

“You People” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 30

“Princess Power” (Netflix Family)

Jan. 31

“Cunk On Earth” (Netflix Series)

“Pamela, a love story” (Netflix Documentary)

Date TBA

“JUNG_E” (Netflix Film)

“Physical: 100” (Netflix Series)

