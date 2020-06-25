New Movies And Shows On Netflix And What's Leaving July 2020

Netflix adds some star-studded projects and some classic movies this month.
Charlize Theron notably stars in an action movie called “The Old Guard,” while Zac Efron stars in a travel show called “Down to Earth with Zac Efron.” And the service adds the 10-part Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance,” which already aired on ESPN. Netflix collaborated on the project.
A few older movies that join the service this month include “Airplane!” “The Notebook,” “Pride & Prejudice” (2005), “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Spotlight.”
Quite a few movies leave throughout the month, including “Blue Valentine,” “Obvious Child” and “Inglourious Basterds.” The “Back to the Future” trilogy also exits the service.
See below for the full list of arrivals and departures.
Arrivals
July 1
- “Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
- “Deadwind” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Say I Do” (Netflix Original)
- “Under the Riccione Sun” (Netflix Film)
- “Unsolved Mysteries” (Netflix Documentary)
- ″#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories”
- “A Bridge Too Far”
- “A Thousand Words”
- “A Touch of Green” (Season 1)
- “A Walk to Remember”
- “Abby Hatcher” (Season 1)
- “Airplane!”
- “Ali”
- “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm”
- “Charlotte’s Web”
- “Clash of the Titans” (1981)
- “Cleo & Cuquin” (Season 2)
- “Cloud Atlas”
- “David Foster: Off the Record”
- “Definitely, Maybe”
- “Delta Farce”
- “Donnie Brasco”
- “Double Jeopardy”
- “Fiddler on the Roof”
- “Frida”
- “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry”
- “Killing Hasselhoff”
- “Kingdom” (Season 1-3)
- “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”
- “Mean Streets”
- “Million Dollar Baby”
- “Paranormal Activity”
- “Patriots Day”
- “Poltergeist”
- “Quest for Camelot”
- “Red Riding Hood” (2011)
- “Schindler’s List”
- “Sleepless in Seattle”
- “Sleepy Hollow”
- “Spaceballs”
- “Splice”
- “Stand and Deliver”
- “Stardust”
- “Starsky & Hutch”
- “Sucker Punch”
- “Swordfish”
- “The Art of War”
- “The Devil’s Advocate”
- “The F**k-It List”
- “The Firm”
- “The Karate Kid”
- “The Karate Kid Part II”
- “The Karate Kid Part III”
- “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!”
- “The Town”
- “The Witches”
- “This Christmas”
- “Total Recall” (1990)
- “Trotro”
- “Winchester”
July 2
- “Thiago Ventura: POKAS” (Netflix Comedy Special)
- “Warrior Nun” (Netflix Original)
July 3
- “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix Family)
- “Cable Girls” (Final Season: Part 2, Netflix Original)
- “Desperados” (Netflix Film)
- “JU-ON: Origins” (Netflix Original)
- “Southern Survival” (Netflix Original)
July 5
- “ONLY”
July 6
- “A Kid from Coney Island”
- July 7
- “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”
July 8
- “The Long Dumb Road”
- “Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Stateless” (Netflix Original)
- “Was It Love?” (Netflix Original)
- “Yu-Gi-Oh!” (Season 1)
July 9
- “Japan Sinks: 2020” (Netflix Anime)
- “The Protector” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
July 10
- “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” (Netflix Original)
- “Hello Ninja” (Season 3, Netflix Family)
- “O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)” (Netflix Original)
- “The Claudia Kishi Club” (Netflix Documentary)
- “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space” (Netflix Family)
- “The Old Guard” (Netflix Film)
- “The Twelve” (Netflix Original)
July 14
- “On est ensemble (We Are One)” (Netflix Documentary)
- “The Business of Drugs” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser” (Netflix Comedy Special)
July 15
- “Dark Desire” (Netflix Original)
- “Gli Infedeli (The Players)” (Netflix Film)
- “Skin Decision: Before and After” (Netflix Original)
- “Sunny Bunnies” (Season 1-2)
July 16
- “Fatal Affair” (Netflix Film)
- “Indian Matchmaking” (Netflix Original)
- “MILF” (Netflix Film)
- “Pride & Prejudice (2005)
July 17
- “Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)” (Netflix Original)
- “Cursed” (Netflix Original)
- “Funan”
July 18
- “Gigantosaurus” (Season 1)
- “The Notebook”
July 19
- “The Last Dance”
July 20
- “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love” (Netflix Family)
July 21
- “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Ip Man 4” (The Finale)
- “Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking” (Netflix Comedy Special)
- “Street Food: Latin America” (Netflix Documentary)
July 22
- “61”
- “Fear City: New York vs The Mafia” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Love on the Spectrum” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Norsemen” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion”
- “Signs” (Netflix Original)
- “Spotlight”
July 23
- “The Larva Island Movie” (Netflix Family)
July 24
- ″¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)” (Netflix Original)
- “Animal Crackers” (Netflix Film)
- “Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing” (Netflix Family)
- “In the Dark” (Season 2)
- “Ofrenda a la tormenta” (Netflix Film)
- “The Kissing Booth 2” (Netflix Film)
July 26
- “Banana Split”
- “Shameless” (Season 10)
July 28
- “Jeopardy!” (Collection 6)
- “Last Chance U: Laney” (Netflix Documentary)
July 29
- “Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
- “The Hater” (Netflix Film)
July 30
- “Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie”
- “Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy” (Netflix Anime)
July 31
- “Get Even” (Netflix Original)
- “Latte and the Magic Waterstone” (Netflix Family)
- “Seriously Single” (Netflix Film)
- “Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet” (Netflix Original)
- “The Speed Cubers” (Netflix Documentary)
- “The Umbrella Academy” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)” (Netflix Original)
TBA
- “ARASHI’s Diary: Voyage” (Epside 9 & 10, Netflix Documentary)
Departures
July 4
- “Blue Valentine”
July 5
- “The Fosters” (Season 1-5)
- “The Iron Lady”
July 8
- “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
July 9
- “47 Metres Down”
July 11
- “A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III”
- “The Adderall Diaries”
- “Enemy”
- “Ginger & Rosa”
- “Locke”
- “The Spectacular Now”
- “Under the Skin”
July 12
- “Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain”
July 15
- “Forks Over Knives”
July 18
- “A Most Violent Year”
- “Laggies”
- “Life After Beth”
- “Obvious Child”
- “Room”
- “Tusk”
July 21
- “Bolt”
- “Inglourious Basterds”
July 25
- “Dark Places”
- “Ex Machina”
- “Mississippi Grind”
July 26
- “Country Strong”
July 28
- “Ant-Man and the Wasp”
- “Her”
July 29
- “The Incredibles 2”
July 31
- “Back to the Future”
- “Back to the Future Part II”
- “Back to the Future Part III”
- “Can’t Hardly Wait”
- “Casper”
- “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
- “Chernobyl Diaries”
- “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”
- “Freedom Writers”
- “Godzilla”
- “Guess Who”
- “Hancock”
- “Hitch”
- “Jarhead”
- “Jarhead 2: Field of Fire”
- “Jarhead 3: The Siege”
- “Open Season”
- “QB1: Beyond the Lights” (Season 1)
- “Resident Evil: Extinction”
- “Romeo Must Die”
- “Salt”
- “Scary Movie 2”
- “Searching for Sugar Man”
- “Sex and the City 2”
- “Stuart Little”
- “The Edge of Seventeen”
- “The Interview”
- “The Pianist”
- “The Pursuit of Happyness”
- “Twister”
- “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”