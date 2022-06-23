Home & Living

New On Netflix July 2022: 'Persuasion,' 'Virgin River' And More

The streaming service announced the movies and shows arriving soon.

Calling all Jane Austen fans! Netflix is due to add more than 100 shows and movies in July, including a new adaptation of Austen’s last novel, “Persuasion.”

Starring Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Goulding, the period film will premiere on Netflix on July 15. Other new original movies out next month include the spy thriller “The Gray Man” (July 22) and the documentary “D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” (July 13).

A number of older films will join the streaming service on July 1. Notable highlights include “GoodFellas,” “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Seven” on the dramatic side of things, and “Old School” and “Big Daddy” on the comedy front.

As for shows, “Stranger Things” fans won’t have to wait much longer to catch the second part of Season 4. The final two episodes premiere on July 1. We’re also getting a new season of “Virgin River” on July 20.

Another show getting buzz is “Resident Evil.” Netflix will release the first live-action show in the action-horror franchise on July 14.

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

July 1

“Stranger Things 4” (Volume 2, Netflix Series)

“A Call to Spy”

“Big Daddy”

“Blue Jasmine”

“Boogie Nights”

“Catch Me If You Can”

“Deliverance”

“Falls Around Her”

“Final Score”

“GoodFellas”

“I Am Legend”

“Insidious”

“LOL”

“Mean Girls”

“Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

“Natural Born Killers”

“Old School”

“Police Academy”

“Semi-Pro”

“Seven”

“Snatch”

“The Dark Knight Rises”

“The Dirty Dozen”

“The Pursuit of Happyness”

“The Talented Mr. Ripley”

“The Terminal”

“Vampires”

“Wyatt Earp”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

July 3

“Blair Witch”

July 4

“Leave No Trace”

July 6

“Control Z” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Girl in the Picture” (Netflix Documentary)

“Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between” (Netflix Film)

“King of Stonks” (Netflix Series)

“Uncle from Another World” (Netflix Anime)

July 7

“The Flash” (Season 8)

“Karma’s World” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

“Vinland Saga” (Season 1)

July 8

“Boo, Bitch” (Netflix Series)

“Capitani” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Dangerous Liaisons” (Netflix Film)

“How To Build a Sex Room” (Netflix Series)

“Incantation” (Netflix Film)

“Jewel” (Netflix Film)

“The Longest Night” (Netflix Series)

“Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls” (Netflix Film)

“The Sea Beast” (Netflix Film)

July 10

“12 Strong”

July 11

“For Jojo” (Netflix Film)

“Valley of the Dead” (Netflix Film)

July 12

“Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks” (Netflix Comedy)

“How to Change Your Mind” (Netflix Documentary)

“My Daughter’s Killer” (Netflix Documentary)

July 13

“Big Timber” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” (Netflix Documentary)

“Hurts Like Hell” (Netflix Series)

“Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres” (Netflix Documentary)

“Sintonia” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Under the Amalfi Sun” (Netflix Film)

July 14

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Netflix Family)

“Resident Evil” (Netflix Series)

July 15

“Alba” (Netflix Series)

“Country Queen” (Netflix Series)

“Farzar” (Netflix Series)

“Love Goals (Jaadugar)” (Netflix Film)

“Mom, Don’t Do That!” (Netflix Series)

“Persuasion” (Netflix Film)

“Remarriage & Desires” (Netflix Series)

“Uncharted”

July 16

“Umma”

July 18

“Live is Life” (Netflix Film)

“My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along” (Netflix Family)

“StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read” (Netflix Family)

“Too Old for Fairy Tales” (Netflix Film)

July 19

“David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak” (Netflix Comedy)

July 20

“Bad Exorcist” (Seasons 1-2, Netflix Series)

“Virgin River” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

July 21

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” (Season 5, Netflix Family)

July 22

“Blown Away” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“The Gray Man” (Netflix Film)

“One Piece” (New Episodes)

July 25

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Season 5, Netflix Family)

July 26

“August: Osage County”

“DI4RIES” (Netflix Series)

“Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl”

“Street Food: USA” (Netflix Documentary)

July 27

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“Dream Home Makeover” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“The Most Hated Man on the Internet” (Netflix Documentary)

“Pipa” (Netflix Film)

“Rebelde” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

July 28

“A Cut Above” (Netflix Film)

“Another Self” (Netflix Series)

“Keep Breathing” (Netflix Series)

“Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation” (Netflix Family)

July 29

“The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time” (Netflix Anime)

“The Entitled” (Netflix Film)

“Fanático” (Netflix Series)

“Purple Hearts” (Netflix Film)

“Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series” (Netflix Family)

“Uncoupled” (Netflix Series)

July 31

“The Wretched”

Date TBA

“Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi” (Netflix Documentary)

“Masaba Masaba” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

