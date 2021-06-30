Netflix is due to add nearly 140 titles in July, including the full “Twilight Saga.”

Starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, the young adult novel adaptation follows the forbidden romance between teen Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen. Other movie franchises joining the platform include the “Austin Powers” series and the first three “Karate Kid” films.

In addition to established favorites, a number of Netflix Original movies will be making their debuts in July. That includes “Gunpowder Milkshake,” an action thriller starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey as a mother-daughter duo of assassins.

Summit Entertainment "The Twilight Saga" is joining Netflix in July.

In “The Last Letter From Your Lover,” Felicity Jones plays a young journalist who investigates a secret affair after discovering love letters from the 1960s.

New shows on Netflix include the docuseries “Heist,” which covers three of the biggest heists in modern American history, and the new season of Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever.” There’s also “We The People,” an animated series produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and Kenya Barris that teaches kids about rights and citizenship with songs by popular musicians.

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

HuffPost

June 1

“Audible” (Netflix Documentary)

“Dynasty Warriors” (Netflix Film)

“Generation 56k” (Netflix Series)

“Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway” (Netflix Anime Film)

“Young Royals” (Netflix Series)

“Air Force One”

“Austin Powers in Goldmember”

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”

“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”

“The Best of Enemies”

“Boogie Nights”

“Born to Play”

“Bureau of Magical Things” (Season 1)

“Charlie’s Angels

“Congo”

“Dennis the Menace”

“The Game”

“Hampstead”

“The Karate Kid”

“The Karate Kid Part II”

“The Karate Kid Part III”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Life as We Know It”

“Love Actually”

“Mary Magdalene”

“Memoirs of a Geisha”

“Midnight Run”

“Mortal Kombat”

“No Strings Attached”

“Not Another Teen Movie”

“Ophelia”

“Sailor Moon Crystal” (Seasons 1-3)

“She’s Out of My League”

“Spanglish”

“Star Trek”

“The Strangers”

“Stuart Little”

“Supermarket Sweep” (Season 1)

“Sword of Trust”

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

“Underworld”

“Underworld: Awakening”

“Underworld: Rise of the Lycans”

“What Dreams May Come”

“Why Do Fools Fall in Love”

“Zathura: A Space Adventure”

July 2

“The 8th Night” (Netflix Film)

“Big Timber” (Netflix Series)

“Fear Street Part 1: 1994” (Netflix Film)

“Haseen Dillruba” (Netflix Film)

“Mortel” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Snowpiercer”

July 3

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 17)

July 4

“We The People” (Netflix Family)

July 5

“You Are My Spring” (Netflix Series)

July 6

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Season 2, Netflix Comedy Special)

July 7

“Brick Mansions”

“Cat People” (Netflix Documentary)

“Dogs” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

“The Mire: ’97” (Netflix Series)

“The War Next-door” (Netflix Series)

“Major Grom: Plague Doctor” (Netflix Film)

“This Little Love of Mine”

July 8

“Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime” (Netflix Documentary)

“Home Again”

“Midnight Sun”

“Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” (Netflix Anime)

July 9

“Atypical” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“Biohackers” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“The Cook of Castamar” (Netflix Series)

“Fear Street Part 2: 1978” (Netflix Film)

“How I Became a Superhero” (Netflix Film)

“Last Summer” (Netflix Film)

“Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Virgin River” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

July 10

“American Ultra”

July 13

“Ridley Jones” (Netflix Family)

July 14

“A Classic Horror Story” (Netflix Film)

“The Guide to the Perfect Family” (Netflix Film)

“Gunpowder Milkshake” (Netflix Film)

“Heist” (Netflix Documentary)

“My Unorthodox Life” (Netflix Series)

“Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?” (Netflix Documentary)

July 15

“A Perfect Fit” (Netflix Film)

“Beastars” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)

“Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo” (Netflix Documentary)

“My Amanda” (Netflix Film)

“Never Have I Ever” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

July 16

“The Beguiled”

“Deep” (Netflix Film)

“Explained” (Season 3, Netflix Documentary)

“Fear Street Part 3: 1666” (Netflix Film)

“Johnny Test” (Netflix Family)

“Twilight”

“The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2”

July 17

“Cosmic Sin”

July 20

“Milkwater”

July 21

“Chernobyl 1986” (Netflix Film)

“The Movies That Made Us” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

“One on One with Kirk Cameron” (Season 1)

“Sexy Beasts” (Netflix Series)

“Too Hot to Handle: Brazil” (Netflix Series)

“Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” (Netflix Family)

July 22

“9 to 5: The Story of a Movement”

“Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop” (Netflix Anime)

July 23

“A Second Chance: Rivals!” (Netflix Family)

“Bankrolled” (Netflix Film)

“Blood Red Sky” (Netflix Film)

“Kingdom: Ashin of the North” (Netflix Film)

“The Last Letter From Your Lover” (Netflix Film)

“Masters of the Universe: Revelation” (Netflix Series)

“Sky Rojo” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

July 24

“Charmed” (Season 3)

“Django Unchained”

July 26

“The Walking Dead” (Season 10)

“Wynonna Earp” (Season 4)

July 27

“All American” (Season 3)

“Mighty Express” (Season 4, Netflix Family)

“The Operative”

July 28

“Bartkowiak” (Netflix Film)

“Fantastic Fungi”

“The Flash” (Season 7)

“The Snitch Cartel: Origins” (Netflix Series)

“Tattoo Redo” (Netflix Series)

“Too Hot to Handle: Brazil” (Netflix Series)

July 29

“Resort to Love” (Netflix Film)

“Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom” (Netflix Anime)

July 30

“Centaurworld” (Netflix Family)

“Glow Up” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“The Last Mercenary” (Netflix Film)

“Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean” (Netflix Documentary)

“Outer Banks” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

July 31

