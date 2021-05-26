Netflix is due to add nearly 100 titles in June, including the cult favorite “The Big Lebowski.”
Starring Jeff Bridges, the 1998 Coen brothers comedy tells a story of mistaken identity, kidnapping and other hijinks. Other classics joining the platform are “Stand by Me,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “I Am Sam.”
A number of Netflix original movies will be premiering in June as well. “Awake” stars Gina Rodriguez as a troubled ex-soldier trying to protect her family after a global disaster takes away people’s ability to sleep and threatens humanity’s existence.
The Kevin Hart film “Fatherhood” is based on the true story of widower Matthew Logelin’s journey as a single dad following the unexpected death of his wife. New Netflix documentaries include the feline-themed “Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats” and true crime story “Sophie: A Murder in West Cork.”
As for shows, the second season of the French hit “Lupin” is set to debut on June 11. And travel and real estate enthusiasts may be drawn to “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals,” out June 18.
Check out the full list of arriving movies and shows below.
June 1
“Abduction”
“American Outlaws”
“Bad Teacher”
“Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know”
“CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play”
“Cradle 2 the Grave”
“Flipped”
“Fools Rush In”
“Happy Endings” (Seasons 1-3)
“I Am Sam”
“Love Jones”
“Million Dollar Baby”
“Ninja Assassin”
“Seven Souls in the Skull Castle” (Season Moon Jogen & Kagen)
“Stand by Me”
“Starsky & Hutch”
“Streets of Fire”
“Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme” (Netflix Family)
“Swordfish”
“The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog” (Season 1)
“The Best Man”
“The Big Lebowski”
“The Wedding Guest”
“The Wind”
“What Women Want”
June 2
“2 Hearts”
“Alone” (Season 7)
“Carnaval” (Netflix Film)
“Kim’s Convenience” (Season 5)
June 3
“Alan Saldaña: Locked Up” (Netflix Comedy Special)
“Creator’s File: GOLD” (Netflix Series)
“Dancing Queens” (Netflix Film)
“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie” (Part 1 & 2, Netflix Film)
“Summertime” (Season 2, Netflix Series)
June 4
“Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet” (Netflix Documentary)
“Feel Good” (Season 2, Netflix Series)
“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix Series)
“Trippin’ With the Kandasamys” (Netflix Film)
“Xtreme” (Netflix Film)
June 5
“Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats” (Netflix Documentary)
June 7
“Vampire Academy”
June 9
“Awake” (Netflix Film)
“Fresh, Fried & Crispy” (Netflix Series)
“L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest” (Season 2)
“Tragic Jungle” (Netflix Film)
June 10
“A Haunted House 2”
“Camellia Sisters”
“Locombianos” (Netflix Series)
June 11
“Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” (Season 2, Netflix Series)
“Lupin” (Part 2, Netflix Series)
“Skater Girl” (Netflix Film)
“Trese” (Netflix Anime)
“Wish Dragon” (Netflix Family)
June 13
“The Devil Below”
“Picture a Scientist”
June 14
“Elite Short Stories” (Netflix Series)
June 15
“FTA”
“Unwind Your Mind” (Netflix Interactive Experience)
“Let’s Eat”
“Life of Crime”
“Power Rangers Dino Fury” (Season 1)
“Rhyme Time Town” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
“Sir! No Sir!”
“Workin’ Moms” (Season 5, Netflix Series)
June 16
“Lowriders”
“Penguin Town” (Netflix Documentary)
“Silver Skates” (Netflix Film)
June 17
“Black Summer” (Season 2, Netflix Series)
“The Gift” (Season 3, Netflix Series)
“Hospital Playlist” (Season 2, Netflix Series)
“Katla” (Netflix Series)
“Silver Linings Playbook”
June 18
“A Family” (Netflix Film)
“Elite” (Season 4, Netflix Series)
“Fatherhood” (Netflix Film)
“Jagame Thandhiram” (Netflix Film)
“The Rational Life” (Netflix Series)
“The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” (Netflix Series)
June 19
“Nevertheless” (Netflix Series)
June 22
“This Is Pop” (Netflix Documentary)
June 23
“Good on Paper” (Netflix Film)
“The House of Flowers: The Movie” (Netflix Film)
“Murder by the Coast” (Netflix Documentary)
“Too Hot to Handle” (Season 2, Netflix Series)
June 24
“Godzilla Singular Point” (Netflix Anime)
“The Naked Director” (Season 2, Netflix Series)
“The Seventh Day”
“Sisters on Track” (Netflix Documentary)
June 25
“The A List” (Season 2, Netflix Series)
“The Ice Road” (Netflix Film)
“Sex/Life” (Netflix Series)
June 26
“Wonder Boy” (Netflix Documentary)
June 28
“Killing Them Softly”
“The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement” (Netflix Anime)
June 29
“StarBeam” (Season 4, Netflix Family)
June 30
“America: The Motion Picture” (Netflix Film)
“Lying and Stealing”
“Sophie: A Murder in West Cork” (Netflix Documentary)