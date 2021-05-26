Netflix is due to add nearly 100 titles in June, including the cult favorite “The Big Lebowski.”

Starring Jeff Bridges, the 1998 Coen brothers comedy tells a story of mistaken identity, kidnapping and other hijinks. Other classics joining the platform are “Stand by Me,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “I Am Sam.”

A number of Netflix original movies will be premiering in June as well. “Awake” stars Gina Rodriguez as a troubled ex-soldier trying to protect her family after a global disaster takes away people’s ability to sleep and threatens humanity’s existence.

Netflix "Awake" on Netflix.

The Kevin Hart film “Fatherhood” is based on the true story of widower Matthew Logelin’s journey as a single dad following the unexpected death of his wife. New Netflix documentaries include the feline-themed “Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats” and true crime story “Sophie: A Murder in West Cork.”

As for shows, the second season of the French hit “Lupin” is set to debut on June 11. And travel and real estate enthusiasts may be drawn to “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals,” out June 18.

Check out the full list of arriving movies and shows below.

