New On Netflix In March 2022: 'Bridgerton,' 'Bad Vegan' And More

The streaming service announced the movies and shows arriving soon.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Calling all “Bridgerton” fans! Netflix is adding more than 100 titles in March, including the new season of Shonda Rhimes’ hit period drama, which is adapted from a series of novels by Julia Quinn.

Season two of “Bridgerton” will premiere on the streaming service on March 25 and focuses on Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton ― the subject of the second book in Quinn’s bestselling series. Expect more Regency era costumes, stunning settings, scandal and romance.

Other upcoming shows include the new “Big Mouth” spinoff, “Human Resources,” drama thriller “Pieces of Her,” and meme-inspired baking show “Is It Cake?”

Netflix
As for movies, Ryan Reynold’s new sci-fi film “The Adam Project” is set to debut on March 11, and the Leighton Meester thriller “The Weekend Away” will premiere on March 3. Non-Netflix films joining the platform include “Dunkirk,” “V for Vendetta,” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”

And true crime obsessives will have plenty more to consume next month with new docuseries like “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives,” “Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank” and “Worst Roommate Ever.”

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

March 1

“The Guardians of Justice” (Netflix Series)

“Worst Roommate Ever” (Netflix Documentary)

“21”

“21 Bridges”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (2010)

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

“Battleship”

“Christine”

“Coach Carter”

“Due Date”

“Freddy vs. Jason”

“Gattaca”

“The Gift”

“Redemption”

“The Replacements”

“Richie Rich”

“The Shawshank Redemption”

“Shooter”

“Shrek”

“Shrek 2”

“Sorry to Bother You”

“Starship Troopers”

“Texas Chainsaw 3D”

“Top Gun”

“V for Vendetta”

“The Green Mile”

“My Best Friend’s Wedding”

“Public Enemies”

“Where the Wild Things Are”

“Zoolander”

March 2

“Against The Ice” (Netflix Film)

“The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure” (Netflix Film)

“Savage Rhythm” (Netflix Series)

March 3

“He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Midnight at the Pera Palace” (Netflix Series)

“The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Power Rangers Dino Fury” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Weekend Away” (Netflix Film)

“Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!” (Netflix Comedy)

March 4

“The Invisible Thread” (Netflix Film)

“Lies and Deceit” (Netflix Series)

“Making Fun” (Netflix Series)

“Meskina” (Netflix Film)

“Pieces of Her” (Netflix Series)

March 5

“Beirut”

March 7

“Good Girls” (Season 4)

March 8

“An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Autumn Girl” (Netflix Film)

“Chip and Potato” (Season 3)

“Last One Standing” (Netflix Series)

“Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You” (Netflix Comedy)

March 9

“The Andy Warhol Diaries” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Bombardment” (Netflix Film)

“Byron Baes” (Netflix Series)

“Queer Eye Germany” (Netflix Series)

“The Last Kingdom” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

March 10

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (Season 7)

“Karma’s World” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Kotaro Lives Alone” (Netflix Series)

“Love, Life & Everything in Between” (Netflix Series)

March 11

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“Life After Death with Tyler Henry” (Netflix Series)

“Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After” (Netflix Series)

“The Adam Project” (Netflix Film)

March 12

“Dunkirk”

March 13

“London Has Fallen”

March 15

“Adam by Eve: A live in Animation” (Netflix Series)

“Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.” (Netflix Comedy)

“Marilyn’s Eyes” (Netflix Film)

“One Piece Film: Strong World”

“Team Zenko Go” (Netflix Family)

March 16

“Pedal to Metal” (Netflix Series)

“Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” (Netflix Documentary)

“Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank” (Netflix Documentary)

“A Walk Among the Tombstones”

March 17

Lee Daniels’ “The Butler”

“Rescued by Ruby” (Netflix Film)

“Soil” (Netflix Series)

March 18

“Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question” (Netflix Series)

“Animal” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

“Black Crab” (Netflix Film)

“Cracow Monsters” (Netflix Series)

“Eternally Confused and Eager for Love” (Netflix Series)

“Human Resources” (Netflix Series)

“Is It Cake?” (Netflix Series)

“Light the Night” (Part 3, Netflix Series)

“Standing Up” (Netflix Series)

“Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup” (Netflix Series)

“Top Boy” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Windfall” (Netflix Film)

“Without Saying Goodbye” (Netflix Film)

“Young, Famous & African” (Netflix Series)

March 21

“Call the Midwife” (Series 10)

“In Good Hands” (Netflix Film)

March 22

“Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days” (Netflix Comedy)

“The Principles of Pleasure” (Netflix Documentary)

March 24

“Love Like the Falling Petals” (Netflix Film)

March 25

“Bridgerton” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Transformers: BotBots” (Netflix Family)

March 26

“Blade Runner 2049”

“King of Thieves”

March 28

“The Imitation Game”

March 29

“Thermae Romae Novae” (Netflix Series)

“Mighty Express” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“Mike Epps: Indiana Mike” (Netflix Comedy)

March 30

“All Hail” (Netflix Film)

“Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King” (Netflix Documentary)

March 31

“Casual” (Seasons 1-4)

“Super PupZ” (Netflix Family)

Date TBA

“800 Meters” (Netflix Documentary)

“Tomorrow” (Netflix Series)

