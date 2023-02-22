Good news for comedy fans with a Netflix subscription! The streaming service is due to add nearly 100 titles in March, including a number of fresh comedy specials and funny movies.

Nearly one year after the infamous Oscars slap moment, comedian Chris Rock is taking the stage on March 4 for the platform’s very first live-streamed event, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.” Comedian Mae Martin ― whom you might recognize from HBO’s “The Flight Attendant” or the Netflix series “Feel Good” ― is also releasing a stand-up special in March. Directed by Abbi Jacobson, “Mae Martin: SAP” will premiere on March 28.

On the rom-com side of things, “Murder Mystery 2” is set to be released on Netflix on March 31. A sequel to 2019’s “Murder Mystery,” the movie reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as an ordinary couple who find themselves caught up in a thrilling investigation.

Netflix "Murder Mystery 2" premieres on Netflix on March 31.

Not everything joining Netflix in March is a comedy, however. Three highly anticipated documentaries set to debut include “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” (March 8), “Waco: American Apocalypse” (March 22), and “Money Shot: The Pornhub Story” (March 15).

The back half of Season 4 of the psychological thriller “You” will be available on March 9. And fans of “The Last of Us” who have a hankering for more zombie-related content might want to tune in to the 2013 movie “World War Z,” which hits the streaming service on March 7.

If you can’t get enough of “Love Is Blind,” you won’t have to wait much longer for Season 4, which is out on March 24. Netflix is also adding a lot of fitness content on March 10, including a collection of 10-, 20- and 30-minute workouts.

Check out the full list of March movies and shows below.

March 1

“Cheat” (Netflix Series)

“Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me” (Netflix Film)

“Wrong Side of the Tracks” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Big Daddy”

“Burlesque”

“Easy A”

“Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2)

“The Hangover”

“The Hangover: Part II”

“The Hangover: Part III”

“Little Angel: Volume 2”

“Magic Mike XXL”

“National Lampoon’s Animal House”

“Open Season”

“Open Season 2”

“Out of Africa”

“Rango”

“Seven Years in Tibet”

“Sleepless in Seattle”

“Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron”

“The Other Boleyn Girl”

March 2

“Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Karate Sheep” (Netflix Family)

“Masameer County” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil” (Netflix Documentary)

“Sex/Life” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“This Is Where I Leave You”

March 3

“Love at First Kiss” (Netflix Film)

“Next in Fashion” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Split the Root”

March 4

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” (Netflix Comedy)

“Divorce Attorney Shin” (Netflix Series)

March 6

“Ridley Jones” (Season 5, Netflix Family)

March 7

“World War Z”

March 8

“Faraway” (Netflix Film)

“MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” (Netflix Documentary)

March 9

“You” (Season 4 Part 2, Netflix Series)

March 10

“The Glory” (Part 2, Netflix Series)

“Have a Nice Day!” (Netflix Film)

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” (Netflix Film)

“Outlast” (Netflix Series)

“Rana Naidu” (Netflix Series)

“10 Minute Workouts” (Volume 2)

“20 Minute Workouts” (Volume 2)

“30 Minute Workouts” (Volume 2)

“Abs & Core” (Volume 1)

“Bodyweight Burn” (Volume 2)

“Fire & Flow With Tara & Xochilt” (Volume 1)

“Fitness for Runners” (Volume 1)

“High-Intensity Training” (Volume 2)

“Ignite & Inspire” (Volume 1)

“Kick Off With Betina Gozo” (Volume 1)

“Lower-Body Workouts” (Volume 1)

“Upper-Body Workouts” (Volume 1)

“Yoga” (Volume 1)

“Yoga With Xochil” (Volume 1)

March 14

“Ariyoshi Assists” (Netflix Series)

“Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle” (Netflix Comedy)

March 15

“The Law of the Jungle” (Netflix Series)

“Money Shot: The Pornhub Story” (Netflix Documentary)

March 16

“The Chronicles of Riddick”

“Kick-Ass 2”

“Pitch Black”

“Riddick”

“Shadow and Bone” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Still Time” (Netflix Film)

March 17

“Dance 100” (Netflix Series).

“In His Shadow” (Netflix Film)

“Maestro in Blue” (Netflix Series)

“The Magician’s Elephant” (Netflix Film)

“Noise” (Netflix Film)

“Sky High: The Series” (Netflix Series)

March 20

“Carol”

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Season 7, Netflix Family)

March 21

“We Lost Our Human” (Netflix Family)

March 22

“Invisible City” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“The Kingdom” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Waco: American Apocalypse” (Netflix Documentary)

March 23

“Johnny” (Netflix Film)

“The Night Agent” (Netflix Series)

March 24

“Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga” (Netflix Film)

“Love Is Blind” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

March 28

“InuYasha” (Seasons 4-5)

“Mae Martin: SAP” (Netflix Comedy)

March 29

“Emergency: NYC” (Netflix Documentary)

“Unseen” (Netflix Series)

“Wellmania” (Netflix Series)

March 30

“Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold” (Netflix Documentary)

“From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke” (Netflix Series)

“Unstable” (Netflix Series)

March 31

“Copycat Killer” (Netflix Series)

“Diary of a Mad Black Woman”

“Henry Danger” (Seasons 4-5)

“Kill Boksoon” (Netflix Film)

“Murder Mystery 2” (Netflix Film)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (Season 2)

Date TBA

“Agent Elvis” (Netflix Series)

“Furies” (Netflix Film)