New Movies And Shows On Netflix March 2021

Netflix adds a few dozen movies to the service throughout March, including more than a dozen on March 1.

Films joining on the first of the month include “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” “Dances with Wolves,” “I Am Legend,” “Training Day” and the first two Christopher Nolan Batman movies: “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight.”

A few notable Netflix films debut throughout the month, including the documentary “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” and the prank comedy “Bad Trip.” “Bad Trip” stars Eric Andre, Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery, and was supposed to come out right as the pandemic started last year but got postponed from a theatrical run indefinitely. Netflix ultimately bought the rights, and now you get to see it.

The streaming service also has a couple of Netflix Original shows of note, with the docuseries “Last Chance U: Basketball” and the Michelle Obama-starring food show “Waffles + Mochi.”

For the second month in a row, Netflix doesn’t have any scripted shows I’m really looking forward to watching. The yearslong stretch when Netflix provided an abundance of good new choices each week seems to have ended.

Netflix also loses over 40 movies this month, including “Spring Breakers,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Inception” and Taxi Driver.”

Check out the full list of arriving and departing movies and shows below.

Arrivals

March 1

“Batman Begins” (2005)

“Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” (Netflix Documentary)

“Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche” (2021)

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011)

“Dances with Wolves” (1990)

“DC Super Hero Girls” (Season 1)

“I Am Legend” (2007)

“Invictus”(2009)

“Jason X” (2001)

“Killing Gunther” (2017)

“LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom” (2019)

“Nights in Rodanthe” (2008)

“Power Rangers Beast Morphers” (Season 2)

“Rain Man” (1988)

“Step Up: Revolution” (2012)

“Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny” (2006)

“The Dark Knight” (2008)

“The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006)

“Training Day” (2001)

“Two Weeks Notice” (2002)

“Year One” (2009)

March 2

“Black or White” (2014)

“Word Party” (Season 5, Netflix Family)

March 3

“Moxie” (Netflix Film)

“Murder Among the Mormons” (Netflix Documentary)

“Parker” (2013)

“Safe Haven” (2013)

March 4

“Pacific Rim: The Black” (Netflix Anime)

March 5

“City of Ghosts” (Netflix Family)

“Dogwashers” (Netflix Film)

“Nevenka: Breaking the Silence” (Netflix Documentary)

“Pokémon Journeys: The Series” (Part 4, Netflix Family)

“Sentinelle” (Netflix Film)

March 8

“Bombay Begums” (Netflix Original)

“Bombay Rose” (Netflix Film)

March 9

“The Houseboat” (Netflix Original)

“StarBeam” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

March 10

“Dealer” (Netflix Original)

“Last Chance U: Basketball” (Netflix Documentary)

“Marriage or Mortgage” (Netflix Original)

March 11

“The Block Island Sound” (2020)

“Coven of Sisters” (Netflix Film)

March 12

“Love Alarm” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The One” (Netflix Original)

“Paper Lives” (Netflix Film)

“Paradise PD” (Part 3, Netflix Original)

“YES DAY” (Netflix Film)

March 14

“Audrey” (2020)

March 15

“Bakugan: Armored Alliance”

“The BFG” (2016)

“The Last Blockbuster” (2020)

“The Lost Pirate Kingdom” (Netflix Original)

“Zero Chill” (Netflix Family)

March 16

“RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Savages” (2012)

“Waffles + Mochi” (Netflix Family)

March 17

“Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” (Netflix Documentary)

“Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case” (Netflix Original)

March 18

“B: The Beginning Succession” (Netflix Anime)

“Cabras da Peste” (Netflix Film)

“Deadly Illusions” (2021)

“The Fluffy Movie” (2014)

“Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Skylines” (2020)

March 19

“Alien TV” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Country Comfort” (Netflix Family)

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Sky Rojo” (Netflix Original)

March 20

“Jiu Jitsu” (2020)

March 22

“Navillera” (Netflix Original)

“Philomena” (2013)

March 23

“Loyiso Gola: Unlearning” (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 24

“Seaspiracy” (Netflix Documentary)

“Who Killed Sara?” (Netflix Original)

March 25

“Caught by a Wave” (Netflix Film)

“DOTA: Dragon’s Blood” (Netflix Anime)

“Millennials” (Season 3)

“Secret Magic Control Agency” (Netflix Family)

March 26

“A Week Away” (Netflix Film)

“Bad Trip” (Netflix Film)

“Big Time Rush” (Seasons 1-4)

“Croupier” (1998)

“The Irregulars” (Netflix Original)

“Magic for Humans by Mago Pop” (Netflix Original)

“Nailed It!: Double Trouble” (Netflix Original)

March 29

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” (2013)

“Rainbow High” (Season 1)

March 30

“7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story” (2020)

“Octonauts & the Ring of Fire” (Netflix Family)

March 31

“At Eternity’s Gate” (2018)

“Haunted: Latin America” (Netflix Original)

To Be Announced

“Abla Fahita: Drama Queen” (Netflix Original)

“ARASHI’s Diary Voyage” (Episode: 24, Netflix Documentary)

“The Yin Yang Master” (Netflix Film)

Departures

March 3

“Rectify” (Seasons 1-4)

March 7

“Hunter X Hunter (2011)” (Seasons 1-3)

March 8

“Apollo 18” (2011)

“The Young Offenders” (2016)

March 9

“November Criminals” (2017)

“The Boss’s Daughter” (2015)

March 10

“Last Ferry” (2019)

“Summer Night” (2019)

March 13

“Spring Breakers” (2012)

“The Outsider” (2019)

March 14

“Aftermath” (2017)

“Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis”

“The Assignment” (2016)

“The Student” (2017)

March 15

“Chicken Little” (2005)

March 16

“Deep Undercover” (Collections 1-3)

“Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment” (2019)

“Silver Linings Playbook” (2012)

March 17

“All About Nina” (2018)

“Come and Find Me” (2016)

March 20

“Conor McGregor: Notorious” (2017)

March 22

“Agatha and the Truth of Murder” (2018)

“I Don’t Know How She Does It” (2011)

March 24

“USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage” (2016)

March 25

“Blood Father” (2016)

“The Hurricane Heist” (2018)

March 26

“Ghost Rider” (2007)

March 27

“Domino” (2019)

March 30

“Extras” (Seasons 1-2)

“Killing Them Softly” (2012)

“London Spy” (Season 1)

“The House That Made Me” (Seasons 1-3)

March 31