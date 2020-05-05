New Movies And Shows On Netflix And What's Leaving May 2020

Netflix adds multiple Netflix Originals that I’m actually excited about this month. So far the streaming service has had a lackluster year, so this is a welcome surprise.
A few highlights:
On May 6, Netflix debuts a documentary adaptation of Michelle Obama’s 2018 memoir, “Becoming.”
On May 12, it offers a conclusion to the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” series with a “Netflix Interactive Special” (similar in concept to “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”).
And on May 29, Steve Carell stars in a new comedy series called “Space Force,” which he co-created with Greg Daniels, the person behind the Carell version of “The Office.”
You can watch the trailer for all three and more below.
Netflix also adds over three dozen movies throughout the month, including the 2019 “Uncut Gems,” starring Adam Sandler. That movie introduced me to the concept of “fun stress” ― as in the plot of the gambling-centric film made me so stressed out but in a fun way.
A few movies also leave the service in May, including “Limitless” and the “Austin Powers” films.
See below for the full list of arrivals and departures.
And if you want to stay informed on everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Arrivals
May 1
- “All Day and a Night” (Netflix Film)
- “Almost Happy” (Netflix Original)
- “Get In” (Netflix Film)
- “Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy” (Netflix Family)
- “The Half Of It” (Netflix Film)
- “Hollywood” (Netflix Original)
- “Into the Night” (Netflix Original)
- “Medici: The Magnificent” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
- “Mrs. Serial Killer” (Netflix Film)
- “Reckoning” (Season 1, Exclusively on Netflix)
- “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”
- “Back to the Future”
- “Back to the Future Part II”
- “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
- “Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story”
- “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”
- “Den of Thieves”
- “For Colored Girls”
- “Fun with Dick & Jane”
- “The Heartbreak Kid”
- “I Am Divine”
- “Jarhead”
- “Jarhead 2: Field of Fire”
- “Jarhead 3: The Siege”
- “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”
- “Masha and the Bear” (Season 4)
- “Material”
- “Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun” (Season 1)
- “The Patriot”
- “Sinister”
- “Song of the Sea”
- “Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival”
- “Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow”
- “Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine”
- “Underworld”
- “Underworld: Evolution”
- “Underworld: Rise of the Lycans”
- “Urban Cowboy”
- “What a Girl Wants”
- “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”
May 4
- “Arctic Dogs”
May 5
- “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill” (Netflix Comedy Special)
May 6
- “Workin’ Moms” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
- “Becoming” (Netflix Documentary)
May 7
- “Scissor Seven” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)
May 8
- “18 regali” (Netflix Film)
- “Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt” (Netflix Family)
- “Dead to Me” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Eddy” (Netflix Original)
- “The Hollow” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
- “House at the End of the Street”
- “Restaurants on the Edge” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Rust Valley Restorers” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Valeria” (Netflix Original)
May 9
- “Charmed” (Season 2)
- “Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 16)
May 11
- “Bordertown” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Trial by Media” (Netflix Documentary)
May 12
- “True: Terrific Tales” (Netflix Family)
- “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” (Netflix Interactive Special)
May 13
- “The Wrong Missy” (Netflix Film)
May 14
- “Riverdale” (Season 4)
May 15
- “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (Seasons 1-3)
- “Chichipatos” (Netflix Original)
- “District 9”
- “I Love You, Stupid” (Netflix Film)
- “Inhuman Resources” (Netflix Original)
- “Magic for Humans” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (Season 5, Netflix Family)
- “White Lines” (Netflix Original)
May 16
- “Public Enemies”
- “La reina de Indias y el conquistador” (Netflix Original)
- “United 93”
May 17
- “Soul Surfer”
May 18
- “The Big Flower Fight” (Netflix Original)
May 19
- “Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” (Netflix Comedy Special)
- “Sweet Magnolias” (Netflix Original)
- “Trumbo”
May 20
- “Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall” (Netflix Documentary)
- “The Flash” (Season 6)
- “Rebelión de los Godinez” (Netflix Film)
May 22
- “Control Z” (Netflix Original)
- “History 101” (Netflix Original)
- “Just Go With It”
- “The Lovebirds” (Netflix Film)
- “Selling Sunset” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
May 23
- “Dynasty” (Season 3)
May 25
- “Ne Zha”
- “Norm of the North: Family Vacation”
- “Uncut Gems”
May 26
- “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix Comedy Special)
May 27
- “I’m No Longer Here” (Netflix Film)
- “The Lincoln Lawyer”
May 28
- “Dorohedoro” (Netflix Anime)
- “La corazonada” (Netflix Film)
May 29
- “Somebody Feed Phil” (Season 3, Netflix Documentary)
- “Space Force” (Netflix Original)
May 31
- “High Strung Free Dance”
TBA
- “Blood & Water” (Netflix Original)
- “Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room” (Netflix Comedy Special)
- “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” (Netflix Original)
- “Supergirl” (Season 5)
Departures
May 1
- “John Carter”
May 15
- “Limitless”
- “The Place Beyond the Pines”
May 17
- “Royal Pains” (Seasons 1-8)
May 18
- “Scandal” (Seasons 1-7)
May 19
- “Black Snake Moan”
- “Carriers”
- “Evolution”
- “The First Wives Club”
- “It Takes Two”
- “Love, Rosie”
- “She’s Out of My League”
- “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”
- “Young Adult”
- “Yours, Mine and Ours”
May 25
- “Bitten” (Seasons 1-3)
May 30
- “Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere” (Collection 1)
May 31
- “Austin Powers in Goldmember”
- “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”
- “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”
- “Dear John”
- “Final Destination”
- “The Final Destination”
- “Final Destination 2”
- “Final Destination 3”
- “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”
- “Looney Tunes: Back in Action”
- “My Girl”
- “The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear”
- “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!”
- “Outbreak”
- “Red Dawn”
- “Richie Rich”