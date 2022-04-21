Netflix may be losing subscribers, but the streaming service is still moving forward with its latest additions. The platform is due to add more than 100 shows and movies in May, including new titles and old classics.

Beloved romcoms like “When Harry Met Sally,” “You’ve Got Mail” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love” will be available for streaming at the start of the month, along with dramas like “A River Runs Through It” and “Road to Perdition.” The final two seasons of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s political satire series “Servant of the People” will also be joining Netflix, due to popular demand in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

As for new content, the first part of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” drops on May 27 (part two comes on July 1), and the fourth season of “The Circle” will premiere on May 4, with new episodes added weekly.

Netflix "Stranger Things 4" on Netflix.

Netflix movies making their debut next month include “Operation Mincemeat,” a World War II drama starring Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen, and “Along for the Ride,” an adaptation of Sarah Dessen’s young adult novel of the same name.

Elsewhere, the documentary “Our Father” follows the horrifying case of an Indiana fertility doctor who impregnated patients with his own sperm without their consent. For lighter fare, there’s Rebel Wilson’s new comedy “Senior Year” and the stand-up special “Christina P: Mom Genes.”

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost

May 1

“42”

“3 Ninjas: Kick Back”

“40-Love”

Advertisement

“A River Runs Through It”

“Are You the One?” (Season 6)

“Blippi Wonders” (Season 1)

“Corpse Bride”

“Crazy, Stupid, Love”

“Den of Thieves”

“Dirty Harry”

“Empire State”

“Forrest Gump”

“Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”

Advertisement

“Hello, My Name Is Doris”

“Jackass: The Movie”

“Jackass 2.5”

“Jackass 3.5”

“John Q”

“Menace II Society”

“Once Upon a Time in America”

“Rambo”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

“Road to Perdition”

Advertisement

“Seven Years in Tibet”

“Soul Surfer”

“Summerland”

“The Gentlemen”

“The Lake House”

“U.S. Marshals”

“War of the Worlds”

“When Harry Met Sally”

“You’ve Got Mail”

May 2

Advertisement

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

May 3

“Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive” (Netflix Documentary)

May 4

“40 Years Young” (Netflix Film)

“The Circle” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“El marginal” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“Meltdown: Three Mile Island” (Netflix Documentary)

“Summertime” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

May 5

Advertisement

“Blood Sisters” (Netflix Series)

“Clark” (Netflix Series)

“The Pentaverate” (Netflix Series)

“Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” (Season 1)

“Wild Babies” (Netflix Documentary)

May 6

“Along for the Ride” (Netflix Film)

“Marmaduke” (Netflix Film)

“The Sound of Magic” (Netflix Series)

“Thar” (Netflix Film)

Advertisement

“The Takedown” (Netflix Film)

“Welcome to Eden” (Netflix Series)

May 8

“Christina P: Mom Genes” (Netflix Comedy)

May 9

“Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War” (Netflix Anime)

May 10

“Outlander” (Season 5)

“Workin’ Moms” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“42 Days of Darkness” (Netflix Series)

Advertisement

“Brotherhood” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Operation Mincemeat” (Netflix Film)

“Our Father” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Getaway King” (Netflix Film)

May 12

“Maverix” (Netflix Comedy)

“Savage Beauty” (Netflix Series)

May 13

“Bling Empire” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri” (Netflix Series)

Advertisement

“The Lincoln Lawyer” (Netflix Series)

“New Heights” (Netflix Series)

“Senior Year” (Netflix Film)

May 14

“Borrego”

May 15

“PJ Masks” (Season 4)

May 16

“Blippi’s Adventures”

“Servant of the People” (Season 2-3)

Advertisement

“Vampire in the Garden” (Netflix Anime)

May 17

“The Future Diary” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

May 18

“Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror” (Netflix Documentary)

“Love on the Spectrum U.S.” (Netflix Series)

“The Perfect Family” (Netflix Film)

“Toscana” (Netflix Film)

“Who Killed Sara?” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

May 19

Advertisement

“A Perfect Pairing” (Netflix Film)

“The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib” (Netflix Family)

“The G Word with Adam Conover” (Netflix Documentary)

“Insiders” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar” (Netflix Documentary)

“Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived” (Netflix Comedy)

May 20

“Ben Is Back”

“F*ck Love Too” (Netflix Film)

“Jackass 4.5”

Advertisement

“Love, Death & Robots” (Volume 3, Netflix Series)

“Wrong Side of the Tracks” (Netflix Series)

May 22

“ONE PIECE”

May 23

“Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)

“Godspeed” (Netflix Film)

“Sea of Love” (Netflix Family)

May 25

“Larva Pendant” (Netflix Film)

Advertisement

“Somebody Feed Phil” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

May 26

“My Little Pony: Make Your Mark” (Netflix Family)

“Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series” (Part 3, Netflix Family)

May 27

“Stranger Things 4” (Volume 1, Netflix Series)

May 30

“Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal” (Netflix Family)

May 31

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (Season 1)

Advertisement

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (Season 1)

Date TBA

“Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres”