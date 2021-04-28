Netflix is due to add at least 90 titles in May, including the much-delayed Amy Adams thriller “The Woman in the Window.”

Starring Adams as an agoraphobic psychologist, “The Woman in the Window” was supposed to have a theatrical release in May 2020, but was sold to Netflix for distribution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will premiere on the platform on May 14.

Another movie joining the platform in May is “Monster,” an adaptation of a book about a Harlem honors student whose life suddenly changes when he’s charged with felony murder. The film first debuted at Sundance Film Festival in 2018, but Netflix acquired distribution rights in 2020.

Among shows, one release getting buzz is the second season of “Who Killed Sara?” ― which is out May 19. Set in Mexico, “Who Killed Sara?” (“¿Quién mató a Sara?” in Spanish) follows a man who was framed for his sister’s murder and goes on a mission to find her true killer. The new season will reportedly depict the protagonist learning to come to terms with a side of his sister he never knew.

The streaming service will also drop a number of new documentaries, such as “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” and true crime offerings like “The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness” and “Nail Bomber: Manhunt.”

As for non-Netflix content, the month of May will bring the addition of “Mystic River,” “Notting Hill,” “Scarface,” the “Back to the Future” trilogy and more.

Check out the full list of arriving movies and shows below.

And if you want to stay informed of everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter. May 1 “Aliens Stole My Body” “Angelina Ballerina” (Seasons 5-6) “Back to the Future” “Back to the Future Part II” “Back to the Future Part III” “Barney and Friends” (Seasons 13-14) “Best of the Best” “Dead Again in Tombstone” “Due Date” “Fun With Dick and Jane” “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” “Green Zone” “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” “JT LeRoy” “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” “Mystic River” “Never Back Down” “Notting Hill” “Open Season” “Resident Evil: Afterlife” “Resident Evil: Extinction” “S.M.A.R.T Chase” “Scarface” “Sitting in Limbo” “Stargate” “State of Play” “The Land Before Time” “The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure” “The Lovely Bones” “The Pelican Brief” “The Sweetest Thing” “The Whole Nine Yards” “Under Siege” “Waist Deep” “Your Highness” “Zack and Miri Make a Porno” “Zombieland” May 2 “Hoarders” (Season 11) May 4 The Clovehitch Killer “Selena: The Series” (Part 2, Netflix Original) “Trash Truck” (Season 2, Netflix Family) May 5