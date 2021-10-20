If you’re counting down the days until the holiday season commences, we’ve got good news. Netflix is due to add more than 100 titles in November, including a number of holiday-themed movies and series.

The 2021 Netflix holiday slate includes Hallmark-style romances like “A Castle for Christmas” (premiering Nov. 26) and family comedies including the British film “Father Christmas Is Back” (Nov. 7). And Vanessa Hudgens returns as multiple lookalike characters in the third installment in the “Princess Switch” series, “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star” (Nov. 18).

For family-friendly fare, Michelle Obama’s “Waffles + Mochi” series returns on Nov. 23 for the special “Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast.” Additionally, the winter-themed “Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories” debuts on Nov. 30.

Netflix The fifth season of "Big Mouth" premieres on Netflix on Nov. 5.

Beyond the holiday realm, the documentary sequel “Tiger King 2” is bound to get some buzz when it premieres on Nov. 17. The same goes for “The Harder They Fall” (Nov. 3) ― a new Western produced by Jay-Z starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and Jonathan Majors.

The action-comedy “Red Notice” (Nov. 12) also has an all-star cast, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. As for TV, if you’re a fan of “Big Mouth” and “Narcos: Mexico,” you’ll get new seasons to binge on Nov. 5.

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below. And if you want to stay informed of everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Nov. 1

“The Claus Family” (Netflix Film)

“21 Jump Street”

“60 Days In” (Season 6)

“A River Runs Through It”

“Addams Family Values”

“American Gangster”

“An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf”

“Angry Birds” (Season 4)

“Bella and the Bulldogs” (Season 2)

“The Big Wedding”

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas”

“First Knight”

“Forged in Fire” (Season 7)

“Gather”

“The General’s Daughter”

“It Follows”

“Johnny Mnemonic”

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind”

“Last Action Hero”

“Moneyball”

“Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher”

“My Dad’s Christmas Date”

“The Nightingale”

“Total Recall”

“Snakes on a Plane”

“Stripes”

“Tagged”

“Te Ata”

“Texas Rangers”

Nov. 2

“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis” (Netflix Documentary)

“Ridley Jones” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

Nov. 3

“The Harder They Fall” (Netflix Film)

“Lords of Scam” (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 4

“Catching Killers” (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 5

“A Cop Movie” (Netflix Documentary)

“Big Mouth” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“The Club” (Netflix Series)

“Glória” (Netflix Series)

“Love Hard” (Netflix Film)

“Meenakshi Sundareshwar” (Netflix Film)

“Narcos: Mexico” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“The Unlikely Murderer” (Netflix Series)

“We Couldn’t Become Adults” (Netflix Film)

“Yara” (Netflix Film)

“Zero to Hero” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 6

“Arcane” (Netflix Series)

Nov. 7

“Father Christmas is Back” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 9

“Swap Shop” (Netflix Series)

“Your Life Is a Joke” (Netflix Comedy)

Nov. 10

“Animal” (Netflix Documentary)

“Gentefied” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Passing” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 11

“Love Never Lies” (Netflix Series)

Nov. 12

“Legacies” (Season 3)

“Red Notice ” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 14

“Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Nov. 15

“America’s Next Top Model” (Season 21)

“America’s Next Top Model” (Season 22)

“Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game”

“Lies and Deceit” (Netflix Series)

“Snowbound for Christmas”

“Survivor” (Season 16)

“Survivor” (Season 37)

Nov. 16

“Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest” (Netflix Family)

“StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing” (Netflix Family)

Nov. 17

“Christmas Flow” (Netflix Series)

“Prayers for the Stolen” Netflix Film)

“The Queen of Flow” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Supergirl” (Season 6)

“Tear Along the Dotted Line” (Netflix Series)

“Tiger King 2” (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet” (Netflix Comedy)

“Dogs in Space” (Netflix Family)

“Lead Me Home” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 19

“Blown Away: Christmas” (Netflix Series)

“Cowboy Bebop” (Netflix Series)

“Dhamaka” (Netflix Film)

“Extinct” (Netflix Family)

“Hellbound” (Netflix Series)

“Love Me Instead” (Netflix Film)

“The Mind, Explained” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

“Procession” (Netflix Documentary)

“tick, tick...BOOM!” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 20

“New World” (Netflix Series)

Nov. 22

“Outlaws” (Netflix Film)

“Vita & Virginia”

Nov. 23

“Masters of the Universe: Revelation” (Part 2, Netflix Series)

“Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings” (Netflix Documentary)

“Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast” (Netflix Family)

Nov. 24

“A Boy Called Christmas” (Netflix Film)

“Bruised” (Netflix Film)

“Robin Robin” (Netflix Family)

“Selling Sunset” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“True Story” (Netflix Series)

Nov. 25

“F is for Family” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“Super Crooks” (Netflix Series)

Nov. 26

“A Castle For Christmas” (Netflix Film)

“Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier” (Netflix Documentary)”

“Green Snake” (Netflix Film)

“Light the Night” (Netflix Series)

“School of Chocolate” (Netflix Series)

“Spoiled Brats” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 28

“Elves” (Netflix Series)

Nov. 29

“14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible” (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 30

“Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist” (Netflix Family)

“Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories” (Netflix Family)

“Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical” (Netflix Family)

“Coming Home in the Dark”

“More the Merrier” (Netflix Film)