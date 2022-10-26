November will be an exciting time for royal fans with Netflix accounts. The streaming service is due to add at least 115 shows and movies next month, including new seasons of “The Crown” (out Nov. 9) and “Young Royals” (Nov. 2), and a new docuseries “Blood, Sex & Royalty” (Nov. 23).

If that British monarchy content brings out your inner Anglophile, you can turn to other November additions like the latest season of “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays,” a new special from English comedian Romesh Ranganathan, and the period drama “The Wonder” (starring Florence Pugh with a British accent). Additionally, the famous British children’s show “Teletubbies” will be getting an Americanized reboot featuring Tituss Burgess on Nov. 14.

Another highly anticipated release from Netflix is “Wednesday” ― a new “Addams Family” series focused on daughter Wednesday’s high school experience. The cast features Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Fred Armisen, Gwendoline Christie and iconic Wednesday portrayer Christina Ricci.

Netflix "The Crown" on Netflix.

There’s also a great deal of buzz surrounding Lindsay Lohan’s return to the screen in “Falling for Christmas,” which premieres Nov. 10. And true crime fans will undoubtedly be interested in the slew of new documentaries like “Killer Sally,” “Capturing the Killer Nurse” and “Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields.”

As for older content, the first two seasons of MTV’s hit reality show “Laguna Beach” are set to join the streaming service on Nov. 11. Oscar-nominated (and winning) films like “Still Alice,” “Up in the Air,” “Captain Phillips” and “Training Day” will also be available next month.

Check out the full list of November movies and shows below.

Nov. 1

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Season 6, Netflix Family)

“The Takeover” (Netflix Film)

“Attack on Finland”

“The Bad Guys”

“The Bodyguard”

“Dennis the Menace”

“Dolphin Tale”

“Key & Peele” (Seasons 1-3)

“The Legend of Zorro”

“The Little Rascals”

“The Little Rascals Save the Day”

“Man on a Ledge”

“The Mask of Zorro”

“Mile 22”

“Moneyball”

“Notting Hill”

“Oblivion”

“The Pink Panther”

“The Pink Panther 2”

“Still Alice”

“Think Like a Man”

“Top Gear” (Season 31)

“Training Day”

“Up in the Air”

Nov. 2

“The Final Score” (Netflix Series)

“Young Royals” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Killer Sally” (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 3

“Blockbuster” (Netflix Series)

“The Dragon Prince” (Season 4, Netflix Family)

“Panayotis Pascot: Almost” (Netflix Comedy)

Nov. 4

“Buying Beverly Hills” (Netflix Series)

″Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman” (Netflix Film)

“Enola Holmes 2″ (Netflix Film)

“The Fabulous” (Netflix Series)

“Lookism” (Netflix Anime)

“Manifest” (Season 4 Part 1, Netflix Series)

Nov. 5

“Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste” (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 6

“Captain Phillips”

Nov. 7

“Deepa & Anoop” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

Nov. 8

“Behind Every Star” (Netflix Series)

“The Claus Family 2” (Netflix Film)

“Minions & More” (Volume 2)

“Neal Brennan: Blocks” (Netflix Comedy)

“Triviaverse” (Netflix Special)

Nov. 9

“Angels & Demons”

“The Crown″ (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“FIFA Uncovered” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Railway Man”

“The Soccer Football Movie” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 10

“Falling for Christmas” (Netflix Film)

“Lost Bullet 2” (Netflix Film)

“Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia” (Netflix Series)

“State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith” (Netflix Documentary)

“Warrior Nun” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Nov. 11

“Ancient Apocalypse” (Netflix Documentary)

“Capturing the Killer Nurse” (Netflix Documentary)

“Don’t Leave” (Netflix Film)

“Down to Earth with Zac Efron” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Goosebumps”

“Is That Black Enough for You?!?” (Netflix Documentary)

“Laguna Beach” (Seasons 1-2)

“Monica, O My Darling” (Netflix Film)

“My Father’s Dragon” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 14

“Stutz” (Netflix Documentary)

“Teletubbies” (Netflix Family)

Nov. 15

“Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy” (Netflix Comedy)

“Johanna Nordström: Call the Police” (Netflix Comedy)

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure” (Netflix Family)

“Run for the Money” (Netflix Series)

Nov. 16

“In Her Hands” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Lost Lotteries” (Netflix Film)

“Mind Your Manners” (Netflix Series)

“Off Track” (Netflix Film)

“Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Wonder” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 17

“1899” (Netflix Series)

“Bantú Mama”

“Christmas with You” (Netflix Film)

“Dead to Me” (Season 3, Netflix Series).

“I Am Vanessa Guillen” (Netflix Documentary)

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 18

“The Cuphead Show!” (Part 3, Netflix Family)

“Elite” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“Inside Job” (Part 2, Netflix Series)

“Reign Supreme” (Netflix Series)

“Slumberland” (Netflix Film)

“Somebody” (Netflix Series)

“The Violence Action” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 21

“My Little Pony: Winter Wishday” (Netflix Family)

“StoryBots: Answer Time” (Netflix Family)

Nov. 22

“Lego: City Adventures” (Season 4)

“Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would” (Netflix Comedy)

Nov. 23

“The Boxtrolls”

“Blood, Sex & Royalty” (Netflix Documentary)

“Christmas on Mistletoe Farm” (Netflix Film)

“Lesson Plan” (Netflix Film)

“The Swimmers” (Netflix Film)

“Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Unbroken Voice” (Netflix Series)

“Wednesday” (Netflix Series)

“Who’s a Good Boy?” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 24

“First Love” (Netflix Series)

“The Noel Diary” (Netflix Film)

“Southpaw”

“The Vanishing”

“Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor”

Nov. 25

“Blood & Water” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich” (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 28

“The Action Pack Saves Christmas” (Netflix Family)

Nov. 29

“The Creature Cases” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields” (Netflix Documentary)

“Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic” (Netflix Comedy)

Nov. 30

“A Man of Action” (Netflix Film)

“My Name Is Vendetta” (Netflix Film)

“The Lost Patient” (Netflix Film)

“Snack vs. Chef” (Netflix Series)

“Take Your Pills: Xanax” (Netflix Documentary)

Date TBA