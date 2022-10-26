Home & Living
Netflixstreamingwhat to watchthe crownNovember

New On Netflix November 2022: 'The Crown,' 'Laguna Beach' And More

The streaming service announced the movies and shows arriving soon.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

November will be an exciting time for royal fans with Netflix accounts. The streaming service is due to add at least 115 shows and movies next month, including new seasons of “The Crown” (out Nov. 9) and “Young Royals” (Nov. 2), and a new docuseries “Blood, Sex & Royalty” (Nov. 23).

If that British monarchy content brings out your inner Anglophile, you can turn to other November additions like the latest season of “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays,” a new special from English comedian Romesh Ranganathan, and the period drama “The Wonder” (starring Florence Pugh with a British accent). Additionally, the famous British children’s show “Teletubbies” will be getting an Americanized reboot featuring Tituss Burgess on Nov. 14.

Another highly anticipated release from Netflix is “Wednesday” ― a new “Addams Family” series focused on daughter Wednesday’s high school experience. The cast features Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Fred Armisen, Gwendoline Christie and iconic Wednesday portrayer Christina Ricci.

"The Crown" on Netflix.
Netflix
"The Crown" on Netflix.

There’s also a great deal of buzz surrounding Lindsay Lohan’s return to the screen in “Falling for Christmas,” which premieres Nov. 10. And true crime fans will undoubtedly be interested in the slew of new documentaries like “Killer Sally,” “Capturing the Killer Nurse” and “Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields.”

As for older content, the first two seasons of MTV’s hit reality show “Laguna Beach” are set to join the streaming service on Nov. 11. Oscar-nominated (and winning) films like “Still Alice,” “Up in the Air,” “Captain Phillips” and “Training Day” will also be available next month.

Check out the full list of November movies and shows below.

And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix every week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Nov. 1

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Season 6, Netflix Family)

“The Takeover” (Netflix Film)

“Attack on Finland”

“The Bad Guys”

“The Bodyguard”

“Dennis the Menace”

“Dolphin Tale”

“Key & Peele” (Seasons 1-3)

“The Legend of Zorro”

“The Little Rascals”

“The Little Rascals Save the Day”

“Man on a Ledge”

“The Mask of Zorro”

“Mile 22”

“Moneyball”

“Notting Hill”

“Oblivion”

“The Pink Panther”

“The Pink Panther 2”

“Still Alice”

“Think Like a Man”

“Top Gear” (Season 31)

“Training Day”

“Up in the Air”

Nov. 2

“The Final Score” (Netflix Series)

“Young Royals” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Killer Sally” (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 3

“Blockbuster” (Netflix Series)

“The Dragon Prince” (Season 4, Netflix Family)

“Panayotis Pascot: Almost” (Netflix Comedy)

Nov. 4

“Buying Beverly Hills” (Netflix Series)

″Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman” (Netflix Film)

“Enola Holmes 2″ (Netflix Film)

“The Fabulous” (Netflix Series)

“Lookism” (Netflix Anime)

“Manifest” (Season 4 Part 1, Netflix Series)

Nov. 5

“Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste” (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 6

“Captain Phillips”

Nov. 7

“Deepa & Anoop” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

Nov. 8

“Behind Every Star” (Netflix Series)

“The Claus Family 2” (Netflix Film)

“Minions & More” (Volume 2)

“Neal Brennan: Blocks” (Netflix Comedy)

“Triviaverse” (Netflix Special)

Nov. 9

“Angels & Demons”

“The Crown″ (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“FIFA Uncovered” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Railway Man”

“The Soccer Football Movie” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 10

“Falling for Christmas” (Netflix Film)

“Lost Bullet 2” (Netflix Film)

“Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia” (Netflix Series)

“State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith” (Netflix Documentary)

“Warrior Nun” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Nov. 11

“Ancient Apocalypse” (Netflix Documentary)

“Capturing the Killer Nurse” (Netflix Documentary)

“Don’t Leave” (Netflix Film)

“Down to Earth with Zac Efron” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Goosebumps”

“Is That Black Enough for You?!?” (Netflix Documentary)

“Laguna Beach” (Seasons 1-2)

“Monica, O My Darling” (Netflix Film)

“My Father’s Dragon” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 14

“Stutz” (Netflix Documentary)

“Teletubbies” (Netflix Family)

Nov. 15

“Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy” (Netflix Comedy)

“Johanna Nordström: Call the Police” (Netflix Comedy)

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure” (Netflix Family)

“Run for the Money” (Netflix Series)

Nov. 16

“In Her Hands” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Lost Lotteries” (Netflix Film)

“Mind Your Manners” (Netflix Series)

“Off Track” (Netflix Film)

“Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Wonder” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 17

“1899” (Netflix Series)

“Bantú Mama”

“Christmas with You” (Netflix Film)

“Dead to Me” (Season 3, Netflix Series).

“I Am Vanessa Guillen” (Netflix Documentary)

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 18

“The Cuphead Show!” (Part 3, Netflix Family)

“Elite” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“Inside Job” (Part 2, Netflix Series)

“Reign Supreme” (Netflix Series)

“Slumberland” (Netflix Film)

“Somebody” (Netflix Series)

“The Violence Action” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 21

“My Little Pony: Winter Wishday” (Netflix Family)

“StoryBots: Answer Time” (Netflix Family)

Nov. 22

“Lego: City Adventures” (Season 4)

“Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would” (Netflix Comedy)

Nov. 23

“The Boxtrolls”

“Blood, Sex & Royalty” (Netflix Documentary)

“Christmas on Mistletoe Farm” (Netflix Film)

“Lesson Plan” (Netflix Film)

“The Swimmers” (Netflix Film)

“Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Unbroken Voice” (Netflix Series)

“Wednesday” (Netflix Series)

“Who’s a Good Boy?” (Netflix Film)

Nov. 24

“First Love” (Netflix Series)

“The Noel Diary” (Netflix Film)

“Southpaw”

“The Vanishing”

“Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor”

Nov. 25

“Blood & Water” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich” (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 28

“The Action Pack Saves Christmas” (Netflix Family)

Nov. 29

“The Creature Cases” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields” (Netflix Documentary)

“Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic” (Netflix Comedy)

Nov. 30

“A Man of Action” (Netflix Film)

“My Name Is Vendetta” (Netflix Film)

“The Lost Patient” (Netflix Film)

“Snack vs. Chef” (Netflix Series)

“Take Your Pills: Xanax” (Netflix Documentary)

Date TBA

“The Last Dolphin King” (Netflix Documentary)

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Here’s Why You’re Afraid Of The Dark, According To Experts

Food & Drink

9 Money-Saving Hacks From The Past To Cut Food Costs During Inflation

Parenting

What Parents Need To Know About The Surge In RSV Infections

Style & Beauty

Are Your Coats And Gloves Making You Sick? Doctors Say How Often To Wash Them

Travel

20 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Mexico City

Parenting

27 Funny Tweets About Kids’ Halloween Costumes, From Exhausted Parents

Food & Drink

‘I Can’t Tolerate Gluten In The U.S., But I Can In Europe’: Experts Unpack The Phenomenon

Shopping

These Are The Best White Sneakers That Aren’t Air Force 1s

Shopping

26 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Shopping

This Oversized Block Of Fancy-Seeming French Hand Soap Is Just $15 On Amazon

Shopping

The Best Luggage Trackers For All Your Fall Travel Needs

Shopping

The Best Bras And Recovery Items For Mastectomies

Shopping

The Items Porn Stars Use To Have Sex While Menstruating

Shopping

Keurig's New Coffee Maker Has Made Me A Believer

Wellness

Here's When To Get The New Booster So You're Protected On Thanksgiving

Shopping

Why Even Kardashian Skeptics Need To Try This Cute And Comfy Skims Bra

Parenting

How To Wean From Breastfeeding, According To Lactation Experts

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Star-Studded Fantasy Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Walmart Just Launched A New Line Of Affordable Intimates And Sleepwear

Shopping

20 Fall Coats And Jackets That Are Serving Seriously Cozy Vibes

Shopping

22 Things Our Editors Bought In October

Wellness

12 Things You Shouldn't Say To Someone Who Got A Mastectomy

Shopping

20 Pairs Of Boots You Won't Stop Wearing Until You've Worn Out The Soles

Shopping

Must-Have Halloween Decor From Amazon That's All Under $25

Shopping

Complement Your Pumpkin Spice Latte With These 21 Fall Products

Wellness

A New Taylor Swift Song Is Resonating With Those Who've Had Miscarriages

Shopping

The Chicest and Coziest Throw Blankets At Target

Shopping

28 Toys That Just About Any Kid Would Love To Get

Shopping

50 Small Items To Make Your Place Look So Much Better

Parenting

Viral Photos Show What Early Pregnancy Actually Looks Like — And It's Not What Anti-Abortion Activists Would Have You Think

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Taylor Swift Captures What It's Like To Struggle With Your Mental Health

Shopping

The Anti-Aging Retinol Serum That I Use When I Want To See A Difference

Wellness

9 Red Flags You May Have PCOS, According To Experts

Shopping

41 Cleaning Basics It's About Time You Learned

Wellness

How Many Daily Steps You Need To Reduce Your Risk Of Chronic Disease

Food & Drink

I Learned The Secret To Perfect Runny Egg Yolks, And I'm Not Keeping It To Myself

Work/Life

Do We Really Need To Cover Up Our Laptop Camera Lens For Privacy?

Food & Drink

I've Lived Through Decades Of Florida Hurricanes. Here's How I Stock My Pantry For Emergencies.