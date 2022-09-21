Spooky season is fast approaching, which means time for Halloween decor, pumpkin-flavored treats and plenty of scary movies.

Netflix is again getting in on the action this year. The streaming service is due to add more than 140 shows and movies in October, including several spooky-themed offerings.

From the creator of “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor” comes “The Midnight Club,” a new horror series set at a hospice for terminally ill teens (out Oct. 7). “Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” is an upcoming horror anthology show set to premiere on Oct. 25.

On the lighter side of the supernatural, “The School For Good and Evil” will debut on Oct. 19. An adaptation of the bestselling fantasy novel, the film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett.

Moving to the opposite end of the fantasy-reality spectrum, a new season of “Love Is Blind” drops on Oct. 19, and “Bling Empire” returns for Season 3 on Oct. 5. Hasan Minhaj’s new comedy special “The King’s Jester” is out on Oct. 4.

And we’d be remiss not to share the good news with American fans of “Derry Girls.” The long-anticipated third season will finally be available for U.S. viewers on Netflix on Oct. 7!

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

Oct. 1

“17 Again”

“30 Minutes or Less”

“60 Days In” (Season 3)

“Any Given Sunday”

“Barbie: It Takes Two” (Season 2)

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Charlotte’s Web”

“Chocolat”

“City Slickers”

“The Color Purple”

“Gladiator”

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“I Love You, Man”

“Labyrinth”

“Land of the Lost”

“Last Seen Alive”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“National Lampoon’s European Vacation”

“National Lampoon’s Vacation”

“Ocean’s Eleven”

“Ocean’s Thirteen”

“Ocean’s Twelve”

“Point Break”

“Risky Business”

“Robin Hood”

“Runaway Bride”

“Rush Hour”

“Rush Hour 2”

“Rush Hour 3”

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Sex and the City 2”

“Sex and the City: The Movie”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie”

“Vegas Vacation”

“Walking Tall”

“Wedding Crashers”

“Yes Man”

Oct. 2

“Forever Queens” (Netflix Series)

Oct. 3

“Chip and Potato” (Season 4, Netflix Family)

“Jexi”

Oct. 4

“Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” (Netflix Comedy)

Oct. 5

“Bling Empire” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“High Water” (Netflix Series)

“Jumping from High Places” (Netflix Film)

“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” (Netflix Film)

“Nailed It!” (Season 7, Netflix Series)

“The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero” (Netflix Series)

“The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave” (Netflix Documentary)

“Togo” (Netflix Film)

Oct. 6

“Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo” (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 7

“Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes” (Netflix Documentary)

“Derry Girls” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Doll House” (Netflix Film)

“Glitch” (Netflix Series)

“Kev Adams: The Real Me” (Netflix Comedy)

“Luckiest Girl Alive” (Netflix Film)

“Man on Pause” (Netflix Series)

“The Midnight Club” (Netflix Series)

“The Mole” (Netflix Series)

“Oddballs” (Netflix Family)

“Old People” (Netflix Film)

“The Redeem Team” (Netflix Documentary)

“TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2″ (Netflix Anime)

Oct. 9

“Missing Link”

Oct. 10

“LEGO Ninjago” (Season 4, Part 2)

“Spirit Rangers” (Netflix Family)

Oct. 11

“The Cage” (Netflix Series)

“DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show” (Netflix Comedy)

“Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever” (Netflix Comedy)

“Island of the Sea Wolves” (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 12

“Belascoarán, PI” (Netflix Series)

“Blackout”

“Easy-Bake Battle” (Netflix Series)

“The Nutty Boy” (Netflix Family)

“Wild Croc Territory” (Netflix Series)

Oct. 13

“Dead End: Paranormal Park” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Exception” (Netflix Anime)

“The Playlist” (Netflix Series)

“The Sinner” (Season 4)

“Someone Borrowed” (Netflix Film)

“Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal” (Netflix Series)

Oct. 14

“Black Butterflies” (Netflix Series)

“The Curse of Bridge Hollow” (Netflix Film)

“Everything Calls for Salvation” (Netflix Series)

“Holy Family” (Netflix Series)

“Mismatched” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Take 1” (Netflix Series)

Oct. 15

“Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween”

“Under the Queen’s Umbrella” (Netflix Series)

Oct. 16

“Dracula Untold”

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

Oct. 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant” (Netflix Family)

Oct. 18

“Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles” (Netflix Comedy)

“LiSA Another Great Day” (Netflix Documentary)

“Somebody Feed Phil” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“Unsolved Mysteries” (Volume 3, Netflix Series)

Oct. 19

“The Green Glove Gang” (Netflix Series)

“Love Is Blind” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Notre-Dame” (Netflix Series)

“The School for Good and Evil” (Netflix Film)

“The Stranger” (Netflix Film)

Oct. 21

“28 Days Haunted” (Netflix Series)

“Barbarians II” (Netflix Series)

“Descendant” (Netflix Documentary)

“From Scratch” (Netflix Series)

“High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule” (Netflix Series)

“ONI: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix Family)

“Pokémon Ultimate Journeys” (Netflix Family)

Oct. 22

“LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show”

Oct. 23

“Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping” (Netflix Comedy)

Oct. 24

“The Chalk Line” (Netflix Film)

Oct. 25

“Barbie Epic Road Trip” (Netflix Family)

“Blade of the 47 Ronin”

“Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune” (Netflix Comedy)

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix Series)

Oct. 26

“Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Good Nurse” (Netflix Film)

“Hellhole” (Netflix Film)

“Robbing Mussolini” (Netflix Film)

Oct. 27

“Cici” (Netflix Film)

“Daniel Spellbound” (Netflix Family)

“Dubai Bling” (Netflix Series)

“Earthstorm” (Netflix Documentary)

“Family Reunion” (Part 5, Netflix Family)

“Hotel Transylvania 2”

“Romantic Killer” (Netflix Anime)

Oct. 28

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix Film)

“The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself” (Netflix Series)

“Big Mouth” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“Drink Masters” (Netflix Series)

“I AM A STALKER” (Netflix Documentary)

“If Only” (Netflix Series)

“My Encounter with Evil” (Netflix Documentary)

“Wendell & Wild” (Netflix Film)

“Wild is the Wind” (Netflix Film)

Oct. 29

“Deadwind” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

Date TBA

“20th Century Girl” (Netflix Film)