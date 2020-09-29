New Movies And Shows On Netflix October 2020

The Netflix Original offerings have been pretty lackluster so far this year, but the service adds a few movies and shows you might actually want to watch this October.

The new Netflix films include Aaron Sorkin’s much-anticipated “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” the Armie Hammer- and Lily James-starring “Rebecca” and a Halloween movie starring Adam Sandler called “Hubie Halloween.”

New Netflix Original shows include the Lily Collins-starring “Emily in Paris,” the music docuseries “Song Exploder” and a historical sword-fighting show called “Barbarians.”

You can watch the trailers for all those projects below.

Niko Tavernise/Netflix "The Trial of the Chicago 7" on Netflix.

Netflix also adds a few notable movies and shows from the past, such as “Moneyball,” “Fargo” and a show from the very recent past ― the Emmy-sweeping final season of “Schitt’s Creek.”

In a surprising move, Netflix also acquired the 2005 movie “The Dukes of Hazzard,” which features the infamous General Lee car with the Confederate flag on its roof. Netflix removed many episodes from the service that featured blackface earlier this year following the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. That movement has also led to the removal of a number of Confederate monuments across the country, so adding a movie that celebrates the Confederacy seems like an odd decision.

Over two dozen movies leave the service in October, including “Magic Mike,” “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Sleepless in Seattle.” Check out the full list of movies and shows below. And if you want to stay informed on everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Arrivals

Oct. 1

“Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica” (Netflix Original)

“Carmen Sandiego” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

“Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood” (Netflix Original)

“Pasal Kau / All Because of You” (Netflix Film)

“The Worst Witch” (Season 4, Netflix Family)

“A.M.I.”

“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”

“Along Came a Spider”

“Bakugan: Armored Alliance” (Season 2)

“Basic Instinct”

“Black ’47”

“Cape Fear”

“Code Lyoko” (Seasons 1-4)

“The Dukes of Hazzard” (2005)

“Employee of the Month”

“Enemy at the Gates”

“Evil” (Season 1)

“Familiar Wife” (Season 1)

“Fargo”

“Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate”

“Free State of Jones”

“Ghost Rider”

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”

“Gran Torino”

“Her”

“House of 1,000 Corpses”

“Human Nature”

“Hunt for the Wilderpeople”

“I’m Leaving Now”

“The Longest Yard” (1974)

“The Parkers” (Seasons 1-5)

“The Pirates! Band of Misfits”

“Carlos Almaraz: Playing With Fire”

“The Prince & Me”

“Poseidon” (2006)

“The Outpost”

“Stranger than Fiction”

“Superman Returns”

“Sword Art Online: Alicization”

“Troy”

“The Unicorn” (Season 1)

“WarGames”

“We Have Always Lived in the Castle”

“Yogi Bear”

“You Cannot Hide” (Season 1)

Oct. 2

“A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween” (Netflix Family)

“Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This” (Netflix Film)

“The Binding” (Netflix Film)

“Dick Johnson Is Dead” (Netflix Documentary)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix Original)

″Òlòtūré” (Netflix Film)

“Serious Men” (Netflix Film)

“Song Exploder” (Netflix Original)

“Vampires vs. the Bronx” (Netflix Film)

Oct. 4

“Colombiana”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet” (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 6

“Dolly Parton: Here I Am”

“Saturday Church”

“StarBeam: Halloween Hero” (Netflix Family)

“Walk Away From Love”

Oct. 7

“Hubie Halloween” (Netflix Film)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Season 6)

“To the Lake” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 9

“Deaf U” (Netflix Original)

“Fast & Furious Spy Racers” (Season 2: Rio, Netflix Family)

“The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix Film)

“Ginny Weds Sunny” (Netflix Film)

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Netflix Original)

“Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters” (Netflix Family)

Oct. 12

“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

Oct. 13

“The Cabin With Bert Kreischer” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef” (Netflix Family)

Oct. 14

“Alice Junior”

“BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky” (Netflix Documentary)

“Moneyball”

Oct. 15

“A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” (Netflix Film)

“Batman: The Killing Joke”

“Half & Half” (Seasons 1-4)

“Love Like the Falling Rain” (Netflix Film)

“One on One” (Seasons 1-5)

“Power Rangers Beast Morphers” (Season 2, Part 1)

“Rooting for Roona” (Netflix Documentary)

“Social Distance” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 16

“Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die” (Netflix Original)

“Dream Home Makeover” (Netflix Original)

“Grand Army” (Netflix Original)

“In a Valley of Violence”

“La Révolution” (Netflix Original)

“The Last Kids on Earth” (Book 3, Netflix Family)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix Film)

“Unfriended”

Oct. 18

“ParaNorman”

Oct. 19

“Unsolved Mysteries” (Volume 2, Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 20

“Carol”

“The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection” (Netflix Family)

Oct. 21

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Rebecca” (Netflix Film)

Oct. 22

“Bending the Arc”

“Cadaver” (Netflix Film)

“The Hummingbird Project”

“Yes, God, Yes”

Oct. 23

“Barbarians” (Netflix Original)

“Move” (Netflix Original)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix Film)

“Perdida” (Netflix Original)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 27

“Blood of Zeus” (Netflix Anime)

“Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt” (Season 4, Netflix Family)

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score” (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 28

“Holidate” (Netflix Film)

“Metallica Through The Never”

“Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight” (Netflix Film)

“Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb” (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 30

“Bronx” (Netflix Film)

“The Day of the Lord” (Netflix Film)

“His House” (Netflix Film)

“Somebody Feed Phil” (Season 4, Netflix Original)

“Suburra” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

“The 12th Man”

TBA

“ARASHI’s Diary ― Voyage” (Ep. 13 & 14, Netflix Documentary)

“Brave Blue World”

“Start-Up” (Netflix Original)

Departures

Oct. 1

“Emelie”

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”

“Sleeping With Other People”

Oct. 2

“Cult of Chucky”

“Truth or Dare”

Oct. 6

“The Water Diviner”

Oct. 7

“The Last Airbender”

Oct. 17

“The Green Hornet”

Oct. 19

“Paper Year”

Oct. 22

“While We’re Young”

Oct. 26

“Battle: Los Angeles”

Oct. 30

“Kristy”

Oct. 31