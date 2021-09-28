Good news for “Seinfeld” fans! Netflix is due to add at least 140 titles in October, including all nine seasons of the classic “show about nothing.”

Beyond old favorites like “Seinfeld,” the streaming platform will also be debuting a number of new original shows. “Maid,” for example, is a comedy-drama adaptation of Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir of the same name. The show stars Margaret Qualley as a single mom, while her real-life mother, Andie MacDowell, plays her character’s mother.

Popular Netflix shows such as “You,” “Locke & Key” and “The Baby-Sitters Club” are set to release new seasons in October as well.

Netflix "Maid" on Netflix.

In the reality realm, there’s Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Sex, Love & Goop” and the competition show “Baking Impossible.”

The streaming service also announced its new “Netflix & Chills” slate in honor of Halloween. Throughout the month, a number of spooky shows and movies (for grownups and for kids) will join the already existing Halloween collection. That includes “Nobody Sleeps In The Woods 2,” the sequel to the 2020 Polish slasher film, and “A Tale Dark & Grimm,” a family-friendly take on classic Grimm fairy tales.

As for non-Netflix movies, the first three films of the “Spy Kids” franchise will be available on Oct. 1, as will “Ghost,” “Gladiator,” “Malcolm X” and “Titanic,” among others.

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

Oct. 1

“A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad” (Netflix Documentary)

“Diana: The Musical” (Netflix Special)

“Forever Rich” (Netflix Film)

“The Guilty” (Netflix Film)

“Maid” (Netflix Series)

“Paik’s Spirit” (Netflix Series)

“Scaredy Cats” (Netflix Family)

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light” (Netflix Anime)

“Swallow” (Netflix Film)

“A Knight’s Tale”

“An Inconvenient Truth”

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?” (Season 1)

“As Good As It Gets”

“Awakenings”

“B.A.P.S.”

“Bad Teacher”

“The Cave”

“Desperado”

“The Devil Inside”

“Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood”

“Double Team”

“The DUFF”

“Eagle Eye”

“Endless Love”

“Ghost”

“Gladiator”

“Hairspray”

“The Holiday”

“Jet Li’s Fearless”

“The Karate Kid”

“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life”

“Léon: The Professional”

“Malcolm X”

“Observe and Report”

“Once Upon a Time in Mexico”

“Project X”

“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

“Rumor Has It...”

“Seinfeld” (Seasons 1-9)

“Serendipity”

“Spy Kids”

“Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams”

“Spy Kids 3: Game Over”

“Step Brothers”

“The Ugly Truth”

“Till Death”

“Titanic”

“Tommy Boy”

“Unthinkable”

“Waterworld”

“Zodiac”

Oct.3

“Scissor Seven” (Season 3, Netflix Anime)

“Upcoming Summer” (Netflix Film)

Oct. 4

“On My Block” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

Oct. 5

“Escape The Undertaker” (Netflix Film)

Oct. 6

“Bad Sport” (Netflix Documentary)

“Baking Impossible” (Netflix Series)

“The Blacklist” (Season 8)

“Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things”

“The Five Juanas” (Netflix Series)

“Love Is Blind: Brazil” (Netflix Series)

“There’s Someone Inside Your House” (Netflix Film)

Oct. 7

“The Billion Dollar Code” (Netflix Series)

“Sexy Beasts” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

″​​The Way of the Househusband” (Season 1, Part 2, Netflix Anime)

Oct. 8

“A Tale Dark & Grimm” (Netflix Family)

“Family Business” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Grudge / Kin” (Netflix Film)

“LOL Surprise: The Movie”

“My Brother, My Sister” (Netflix Film)

“Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle” (Netflix Family)

“Pretty Smart” (Netflix Series)

Oct. 9

“Blue Period” (Netflix Anime)

“Insidious: Chapter 2”

Oct. 11

“The Baby-Sitters Club” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Going In Style”

“The King’s Affection” (Netflix Series)

“Shameless” (Season 11)

Oct. 12

“Bright: Samurai Soul” (Netflix Anime)

“Convergence: Courage in a Crisis” (Netflix Documentary)

“Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano” (Netflix Documentary)

“Mighty Express” (Season 5, Netflix Family)

“The Movies That Made Us” (Season 3, Netflix Documentary)

“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It”

“Smart People”

Oct. 13

“Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate” (Netflix Film)

“Hiacynt” (Netflix Film)

“Reflection of You” (Netflix Series)

“Violet Evergarden: The Movie”

Oct. 14

“Another Life” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

​​“In the Dark” (Season 3)

“One Night in Paris” (Netflix Film)

Oct. 15

“CoComelon” (Season 4)

“The Forgotten Battle” (Netflix Film)

“The Four of Us” (Netflix Film)

“Karma’s World” (Netflix Family)

“Little Things” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“My Name” (Netflix Series)

“Power Rangers Dino Fury” (Season 1)

“Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween” (Netflix Family)

“The Trip” (Netflix Film)

“You” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

Oct. 16

“Misfit: The Series” (Netflix Family)

″​​Victoria & Abdul”

Oct. 19

“In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo” (Netflix Film)

Oct. 20

“Found” (Netflix Documentary)

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

“Night Teeth” (Netflix Film)

“Stuck Together” (Netflix Film)

Oct. 21

“Flip a Coin — ONE OK ROCK Documentary” (Netflix Documentary)

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Season 6, Netflix Family)

“Insiders” (Netflix Series)

“Komi Can’t Communicate” (Netflix Anime)

“Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam” (Netflix Series)

“Sex, Love & Goop” (Netflix Series)

Oct. 22

“Adventure Beast” (Netflix Series)

​​“Dynasty” (Season 4)

“Inside Job” (Netflix Series)

“Little Big Mouth” (Netflix Film)

“Locke & Key” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Maya and the Three” (Netflix Family)

“More than Blue: The Series” (Netflix Series)

“Roaring Twenties” (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 24

“We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks”

Oct. 25

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”

Oct. 26

“Roswell, New Mexico” (Season 3)

“Sex: Unzipped” (Netflix Series)

Oct. 27

“Begin Again”

“Hypnotic” (Netflix Film)

“Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, Part 2” (Netflix Film)

“Sintonia” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Wentworth” (Season 8)

Oct. 28

“Luis Miguel — The Series” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“The Motive” (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 29

“Army of Thieves” (Netflix Film)

“Colin in Black & White” (Netflix Series)

“Dear Mother” (Netflix Film)

“Mythomaniac” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go”