New On Netflix September 2022: 'Blonde,' 'Cobra Kai' And More

The streaming service announced the movies and shows arriving soon.

Good news for Marilyn Monroe fans! Netflix is due to add more than 130 shows and movies in September, including the highly anticipated drama “Blonde.”

Ana de Armas plays Monroe in this adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel ― a semi-biographical take on the life of the icon that blurs fiction and reality. “Blonde” will finally premiere on Sept. 28, following a long development period that dates back to 2010.

Other new movies hitting the platform next month include Tyler Perry’s romantic drama “A Jazzman’s Blues” (out Sept. 23) and “Do Revenge,” a Hitchcock-inspired psychological thriller starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Rish Shah, Sophie Turner and Austin Abrams (Sept. 16). There’s also the new J.J. Abrams-produced thriller, “Lou,” which stars Jurnee Smollett and Allison Janney (Sept. 23).

"Blonde" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Blonde" on Netflix.

On the TV side of things, fans of existing series like “Cobra Kai” and “The Great British Baking Show” will be pleased to get new seasons in September (though the date is still TBA on the latter). “Love Is Blind” will also debut a new “After the Altar” update on the second season’s couples on Sept. 16.

As for new series, “Thai Cave Rescue” (Sept. 22) will offer a dramatized look at the 2018 effort to save a Thai youth soccer team and their assistant coach from Tham Luang cave. And “Devil in Ohio” (Sept. 2) is a new thriller adaptation starring Emily Deschanel as a hospital psychiatrist.

Expect new comedy specials from Nick Kroll (Sept. 27), Patton Oswalt (Sept. 20), Jo Koy (Sept. 13) and Sheng Wang (Sept. 6), as well as documentaries about the Bling Ring heists (Sept. 21) and GameStop short squeeze (Sept. 28). And if you’re looking for non-Netflix content to watch on the platform, you can look forward to streaming “Save the Last Dance,” “Clueless,” “A Cinderella Story,” “The Notebook,” “John Q,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” and more starting Sept. 1.

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Sept. 1

“Fenced In” (Netflix Film)

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean” (Episodes 13-24, Netflix Anime)

“Liss Pereira: Adulting” (Netflix Comedy)

“Love in the Villa” (Netflix Film)

“Off the Hook” (Netflix Series)

“Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“A Cinderella Story”

“A Clockwork Orange”

“A Good Old Fashioned Orgy”

“A Knight’s Tale”

“A Little Princess”

“American Beauty”

“Austin Powers in Goldmember”

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”

“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”

“Barbie Mermaid Power”

“The Bridges of Madison County”

“Clueless”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Dolphin Tale 2”

“Friday After Next”

“He’s Just Not That Into You”

“I Survived a Crime” (Season 1)

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“The Italian Job”

“John Q”

“Just Friends”

“Little Nicky”

“Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet”

“Next Friday”

“The Notebook”

“Resident Evil”

“Resident Evil: Apocalypse”

“Resident Evil: Retribution”

“Road House”

“Save the Last Dance”

“Scarface”

“Snow White & the Huntsman”

“Story Time Book: Read-Along” (S1)

“This Is 40”

Sept. 2

“Buy My House” (Netflix Series)

“Dated and Related” (Netflix Series)

“Devil in Ohio” (Netflix Series)

“Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Fakes” (Netflix Series)

“The Festival of Troubadours” (Netflix Film)

“Ivy + Bean” (Netflix Family)

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go” (Netflix Family)

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance” (Netflix Family)

“You’re Nothing Special” (Netflix Series)

Sept. 3

“Little Women” (Netflix Series)

Sept. 5

“Call the Midwife” (Series 11)

“Cocomelon” (Season 6, Netflix Family)

“Once Upon a Small Town” (Netflix Series)

“Vampire Academy”

Sept. 6

“Bee and PuppyCat” (Netflix Family)

“Get Smart With Money” (Netflix Documentary)

“Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth” (Netflix Comedy)

“Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy” (Netflix Comedy)

“Untold: The Race of the Century” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 7

“Chef’s Table: Pizza” (Netflix Documentary)

“Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 8

“Entrapped” (Netflix Series)

“Diorama” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 9

“Cobra Kai” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“End of the Road” (Netflix Film)

“Merlí. Sapere Aude” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“No Limit” (Netflix Film)

“Narco-Saints” (Netflix Series)

Sept. 12

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

Sept. 13

“Colette”

“Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum” (Netflix Comedy)

“In the Dark” (Season 4)

Sept. 14

“Broad Peak” (Netflix Film)

“The Catholic School” (Netflix Film)

“El Rey, Vicente Fernández” (Netflix Series)

“Heartbreak High ” (Netflix Series)

“The Lørenskog Disappearance” (Netflix Series)

Sins of Our Mother” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 15

“Dogs in Space” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Intervention” (Season 21)

“Terim” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 16

“The Brave Ones” (Netflix Series)

“Do Revenge” (Netflix Film)

“Drifting Home” (Netflix Anime)

“Fate: The Winx Saga” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance” (Netflix Family)

“I Used to Be Famous ” (Netflix Film)

“Jogi” (Netflix Film)

“Love Is Blind: After the Altar” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Mirror, Mirror” (Netflix Film)

“Santo” (Netflix Series)

“Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard” (Netflix Documentary)

“This Is the End”

“Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall”

Sept. 19

“Go Dog Go” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

Sept. 20

“Patton Oswalt: We All Scream” (Netflix Comedy)

Sept. 21

“Designing Miami” (Netflix Series)

“Fortune Seller: A TV Scam” (Netflix Documentary)

“Iron Chef Mexico” (Netflix Series)

“The Perfumier” (Netflix Film)

“The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 22

“The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone” (Netflix Documentary)

“Karma’s World” (Season 4, Netflix Family)

“Snabba Cash” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Thai Cave Rescue” (Netflix Series)

Sept. 23

“A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix Film)

“ATHENA” (Netflix Film)

“The Girls at the Back” (Netflix Series)

“Jamtara — Sabka Number Ayega” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Lou” (Netflix Film)

“Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles” (Netflix Family)

Sept. 24

“Dynasty” (Season 5)

“Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 26

“A Trip to Infinity” (Netflix Documentary)

“My Little Pony: Make Your Mark” (Chapter 2, Netflix Family)

Sept. 27

“Elysium”

“The Munsters”

“Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy” (Netflix Comedy)

Sept. 28

“Blonde” (Netflix Film)

“Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga” (Netflix Documentary)

“Inheritance”

“Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“Too Hot to Handle: Brazil” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Sept. 29

“The Empress” (Netflix Series)

Sept. 30

“Anikulapo” (Netflix Film)

“Entergalactic” (Netflix Special)

“Floor Is Lava” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Human Playground” (Netflix Series)

“Phantom Pups” (Netflix Family)

“Rainbow” (Netflix Film)

“What We Leave Behind”

Date TBA

“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” (Netflix Anime)

“The Great British Baking Show” (Collection 10, Netflix Series)

“Plan A Plan B” (Netflix Film)

“Who Likes My Follower?” (Netflix Series)

